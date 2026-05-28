This Morning fans divided as Angela Scanlon replaces Sian Welby: ‘Turned it off already’

Angela Scanlon returned to This Morning today (May 28), hosting alongside Craig Doyle, and the complaints came thick and fast – not only because of her presenting skills, but also because of the outfit she was wearing.

As temperatures in the capital soared, Angela slipped into a short white linen skirt and a nautical blue-and-white-striped top, with extra-long sleeves.

However, although some viewers did think Craig and Angela were “good” when it came to presenting together, complaints were quickly levelled at poor Angela and her stylist…

Angela Scanlon presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Angela Scanlon backlash as she replaces Sian on This Morning

After Sian Welby risked a Sharon Stone moment in her super-short dress yesterday, Angela covered up. Craig did too, which prompted one viewer to quip: “Dress appropriately please, it’s the last day of a heatwave and you’re both dressed for winter!”

Others were a little more direct…

“Whoever dressed Angela Scanlon this morning should be sacked!” said one. “WTF is she wearing?!” another asked.

“Sorry turned it off already just seeing Angela Scanlon’s outfit!” declared a third. Meanwhile, a fourth prudish viewer agreed and said: “I was thinking the same. Could use the extra material from the sleeves to lengthen the skirt.”

Craig Doyle wasn’t immune to the backlash, either (Credit: ITV)

Others commented on both Angela and Craig speaking over their guests on This Morning today.

“Jesus. Did anyone else feel sorry for Alice Beer when those two presenters just spoke over her constantly!? Like two children fighting for the limelight!” one commented. “I had to switch off,” another agreed.

Angela’s floaty white skirt was perfect for summer, but some viewers didn’t think so (Credit: ITV)

‘I like her on this’

Not everyone was hating on Angela, though.

One fan commented: “I like Angela on this to be fair.”

“Wonderful that we have Angela Scanlon on This Morning today,” another commented.

Where’s Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard?

Angela stepped in today to present alongside Craig Doyle after Cat Deeley headed off on holiday with her boys.

Ben’s also off this week, with the pair expected back on screens on Monday (June 1).

Read more: Angela Scanlon on her decades-long battle with disordered eating

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