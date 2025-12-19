Alison Hammond replaced as Angela Scanlon ‘pops her cherry’ as new This Morning presenter

Angela Scanlon joined the This Morning family today, teaming up with regular Friday presenter Dermot O’Leary in the place of his usual co-host Alison Hammond.

With Christmas just around the corner, the regular This Morning presenters are slowing waving goodbye to the show for their festive break. Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley fronted their final show last week.

And, this week, we’ve seen Olivia Attwood and Christine Lampard sitting in the hot seat. Emma Willis was also meant to host the show, but she pulled out at the last minute due to illness.

Today (December 19), it was the turn of Irish presenter and one-time Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon to front the show with Dermot. And some viewers quipped that he’s had so many co-hosts this week, they “should fit a turnstile in the studio”!

It was Angela Scanlon’s turn to present the show with Dermot O’Leary today (Credit: ITV)

Angela Scanlon and Dermot O’Leary team up as Friday’s This Morning presenters

41-year-old Angela revealed she was excited to ‘pop her This Morning cherry’ alongside Dermot on today’s show.

However, it appears not everyone is familiar with Angela – despite her many years working in TV.

“Who on earth is she?!” asked one. “Who’s the new lady?” said another. “Who is this red head? Never heard of her. She and Dermot do not gel,” another declared, before adding: “Sorry.”

Another said they were switching off, especially after the presenters announced a rinse-and-repeat how to cook a turkey segment.

“Angela Scanlon and the ridiculous ‘how to cook a turkey’ for dummies that’s trotted out every year. No thanks,” said one. “She is terrible,” said another.

“Angela Scanlon is sooooooo bad I actually wish @AlisonHammond was presenting today! And that is saying something,” said another.

The Irish presenter was branded a ‘breath of fresh air’ by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘Breath of fresh air’

Not everyone felt the same, though. In fact, some viewers decided that Angela was a “breath of fresh air” and said they’d like to see her land a permanent presenting role on the show.

“Nice to see Angela on with Dermot. He’s had that many co-hosts this week they should fit a turnstile in the studio!” joked one. “Angela, another good host beside Dermot – the producers must see that they are all much more liked than Cat. Love the red hair too,” said a second.

“Love Angela on the show. She’s a breath of fresh air,” said another. “Angela for Friday’s programme, replace Alison Hammond!” another urged.

Read more: Josie Gibson divides This Morning viewers as she shows off glam new look: ‘You don’t need lip filler!’

So what did you think of Angela Scanlon joining as one of the presenters of This Morning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.