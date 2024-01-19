EastEnders airs Sam’s exit and fans are ‘gutted’

In EastEnders last night (Thursday, January 18), Sam realised that she needed to make a getaway after exposing Phil’s cheating.

Posting an envelope of money through Ricky’s door, Sam took her suitcase and headed towards the tube station.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left both baffled and devastated after watching Sam leave Walford once more.

Sam needed to get away after exposing Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sam left Walford (again!)

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Sam exposed Phil’s cheating, telling Kat about his one-night stand with Emma.

She’d done this in a bid to get her own back on Phil, livid that he’d been keeping Aunt Sal’s inheritance money from her.

Phil was furious with Sam for ruining his marriage, telling her that he didn’t want anything to do with her again; Sam had no place in the family.

With everyone angry at her for how she went about revealing the truth (in front of the whole pub) – Sam packed her bags.

She then posted an envelope of money through Ricky’s door and got on the tube, leaving Walford behind.

Sam’s latest stint in Walford was brief (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans devastated and confused over Sam exit

Sam only returned to the soap a couple of months back and now she’s already gone again. Now, fans are upset over the character’s departure, confused as to why she’s leaving so soon.

If she’s gone for good, then fans believe that her return to the soap was all for nothing.

One fan commented: “I don’t understand the point of bringing Sam back just for her to leave straight away again.”

i don't understand the point of bringing sam back just for her to leave straight away again. #eastenders — micaela – nikita era (@reliablynikita) January 19, 2024

What was the point of bringing Sam back when she's left again? 😭😭 she barley appeared since her last return I'm pretty sure we only saw her her first week back and on her last week this week#EastEnders — Tas 🌸 (@fountainxt) January 18, 2024

what was the point in sam coming back if she’s just gonna leave again a month later lmao #EastEnders — Bat (@darylsmunson) January 18, 2024

A second person said: “The way EastEnders just pick up and drop Sam Mitchell is just wild to me. They don’t give a [bleep] about her.”

Another viewer shared: “What was the point of bringing Sam back when she’s left again? She barely appeared since her last return. I’m pretty sure we only saw her on her first week back and on her last week this week.”

A final person ended: “What was the point in Sam coming back if she’s just gonna leave again a month later lmao?”

Will Sam comeback to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sam Mitchell return?

With Phil disowning Sam as his sister, Sam might want to lie low for a little bit before she returns back.

Sam actress Kim Medcalf recently teased: “Hopefully, she’ll be back again sometime for another stint of causing chaos.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

