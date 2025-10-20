Nigel’s car crash terror leaves Walford residents fighting for their life in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is available on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – which sees Nigel become involved in a terrible car crash.

Confused Nigel Bates is responsible for a car crash in EastEnders tonight (Monday, October 20) as he gets behind the wheel following an argument with Julie. Feeling condescended to by his wife, Nigel decides to blow off some steam by going for a drive.

However, disaster strikes when he becomes confused and crashes. But which Walford residents suddenly find themselves in harm’s way? And will they pull through?

Nigel prepares to say goodbye to his beloved car (Credit: BBC)

Nigel goes for a drive in EastEnders tonight

As the episode begins, Nigel finalises the sale of his car with Lauren. However, he begins to have second thoughts about his trip to India with Julie when he accidentally damages the car.

Telling Julie that he’s too ill to travel, he grows annoyed when she dismisses his concerns. He storms off outside, where he reunites with his car.

Having stolen the spare keys earlier in the day, he jumps in and gets behind the wheel.

Gina and Jasmine’s night takes a terrible turn (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine and Gina fight for their lives following EastEnders car crash

At The Albert, Jasmine and Gina are hitting it off over tales of Cindy’s past. Distracting Gina from missing Harry, Jasmine presses her on more information about Cindy.

When Oscar interrupts, Jasmine snaps – sending him off in a huff. Jasmine and Gina continue to bond, and decide to head out for more drinks. However, disaster strikes when Nigel rounds the corner in his car.

Nigel has grown overwhelmed after stalling his car and getting a call from Julie. And, as he arrives back on Albert Square, he accidentally hits the accelerator.

Seeing the car approach, Jasmine shoves Gina out of the way. As Gina is knocked unconscious, Nigel’s car also hits Jasmine, sending her flying.

With both women lying in the street unconscious, Nigel is horrified by what he has done. But how serious are Gina and Jasmine’s injuries? And what will Nigel do next?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel questioned by police after car crash, Zoe steals from Kat and Okie’s threats continue