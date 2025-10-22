Ravi will be ‘redeemed’ by saving Harry and Kojo from Okie, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have shared their predictions for Ravi Gulati’s future on the soap – suggesting that he will ‘redeem’ himself by saving Harry and Kojo from their plight. Granted, much of their situation is his doing – forcing Harry to work for him, and utilising Kojo’s flat as his base of operations.

However, it’s Okie who’s proved the real danger in recent weeks, holding Harry hostage and getting him addicted to drugs. Ravi’s currently on holiday at the moment, unaware of everything that’s transpiring back in Walford.

But when he does return? Some have predicted that soap writers will attempt to ‘redeem’ him by having Ravi bring down Okie.

Ravi’s done some terrible things recently (Credit: BBC)

Ravi will ‘redeem’ himself saving Harry and Kojo, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on X as recent scenes aired, one fan speculated: “There’s a high chance that Ravi might team up with Nicola or George and attempt to save Kojo and Harry from Okie’s clutches. But that by no means indicates that Ravi is forgiven. He needs to take accountability and show remorse for his actions.”

Meanwhile, sharing their thoughts on Reddit, another asked: “Will Ravi save Harry?”

In response, fellow viewers shared their thoughts on the story’s future. “He’s an ongoing character, so they’ll want to try and redeem him in some way, and setting him in opposition to people who are worse is one way to help do that,” wrote one fan.

Another agreed: “It’s so obvious they’re setting up a Ravi redemption storyline where Okie gets 100% of the blame.

“I think his “redemption arc” will be that the dealers – Okie and the people above him – become more of a threat and he has to take them down, seeing what he’s helped to create,” said a third.

Can Ravi redeem himself? Or are his recent actions too far beyond the pale?

Okie’s running the show (Credit: BBC)

Ravi puts Okie in charge in spoilers for next week

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Ravi returns from his holiday with Priya and the kids. Feeling guilty about lying to Priya, Ravi goes to see Okie.

With Ravi unaware of everything that’s transpired, Okie tells him that he’s released Kojo and Harry. Satisfied, Ravi hands over control of the business to Okie.

But how will he react when he inevitably learns the truth?

