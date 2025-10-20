EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe’s feeling paranoid as the Slaters face a drama-filled Halloween

Paranoid Zoe Slater fears that someone’s out to get her in EastEnders spoilers for next week – as the family’s past comes back to haunt them at Halloween. After derailing the pub quiz when another of Zoe’s bombshells drops, further chaos ensues when Alfie discovers an old VHS tape.

As tensions simmer between Kat and Zoe, things continue to go South when she lashes out at her friends and family, targeting both Zoe and Anthony.

But what’s on the video tape? And does someone have it in for Zoe?

Meanwhile, Ravi puts Okie in charge of the business and Suki and Eve continue with their adoption plans. Elsewhere, Oscar confronts Jasmine over her past.

Plans for a pub quiz go awry (Credit: BBC)

1. Kat reveals Zoe’s shocking secret in EastEnders spoilers

As Alfie prepares for a quiz night at The Vic, Kat is preoccupied by thoughts of Zoe. Alfie warns Kat to keep her nose out, but Kat tries to talk to Zoe anyway – only to be given the brush-off as Zoe looks for her missing Kat.

Meanwhile, Vicki talks to Ian about finding Zoe’s son. Understanding how much finding Dennis’s ‘son’ would mean to Sharon, Ian transfers her some money.

Later, Kat overhears Vicki talking to Ross, and comes to a decision. All hell breaks loose at the Queen Vic quiz night when Zoe blurts out Zoe’s secret.

When Kat realises how badly Zoe is affecting the business and her family, she finally gives Zoe an ultimatum. And, as the family continues to row, Zoe decides to leave.

Kat and Alfie are talking over what has happened when Zoe storms in and accuses Kat of smashing up a photo of them both. When Kat denies being responsible, paranoid Zoe accuses Vicki instead. As the two women argue, Anthony steps in to calm Zoe down.

Outside, he tries to support Zoe – but only succeeds in offending her, causing Zoe to storm off again.

Kat and Alfie set an ultimatum (Credit: BBC)

2. The Slaters’ past resurfaces in EastEnders spoilers

When a sewer pipe leaks in the barrel store, Alfie sets about tidying up. In doing so, he discovers an old VHS tape from the 1980s – a home movie, featuring the Slater family.

Later, he attempts to build bridges between Jean, Kat and Zoe. Kat is keen to forgive Zoe, but Jean refuses, and soon falls out with Kat too.

As Halloween celebrations get underway at The Vic, Ross brings Kat and Alfie a video player for the VHS tape. Worrying that the footage might upset Zoe, Kat has second thoughts about playing it.

However, matters escalate when Zoe returns home to find the VHS tape playing. Furious, she throws everyone out of The Vic. As Kat denies playing the tape, Anthony shares his concerns.

Zoe thinks someone’s out to get her (Credit: BBC)

3. Zoe grows paranoid in EastEnders spoilers

As the night continues, Zoe is worried that someone is out to get her. She accuses Anthony of being behind the tape, and kicks him out of The Vic.

Anthony shares his concerns about Zoe with Kat, but she’s unsure whether to believe him. As Jean helps Lily with baby Charli, Kat, Zoe and Tommy watch the video.

Ross and Alfie share a heart-to-heart (Credit: BBC)

4. Ross shares his relationship woes in EastEnders spoilers

Following their break-up in the aftermath of Joel’s attack, Ross confides in Alfie about his relationship with Vicki. Are things over for good?

Eve and Suki get ready to adopt (Credit: BBC)

5. Eve worries about her adoption plans

Keen to find out whether adopting is right for them, Suki and Eve prepare to meet adoptive parents. However, chaos ensues when Ravi, Priya and the kids return from their holiday.

The Panesars try to support Eve and Suki ahead of their meeting with the adoption agency, but Eve panics when she learns that she’ll need a reference from her mother to proceed.

Has their journey fallen at the first hurdle?

Ravi puts Okie in charge of the business (Credit: BBC)

6. Okie’s in charge in EastEnders spoilers

With Okie still holding him and Harry captive, Kojo tries to sneak out of the flat to get help. However, he’s stopped in his tracks by Okie.

Feeling guilty about lying to his family, Ravi meets with Okie. Okie reassures him that he’s let Harry and Kojo go. Ravi hands over leadership of the business to Okie.

Oscar wants to know more about Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

7. Oscar’s out for answers

On Lauren’s advice, Oscar decides to find out what Jasmine is hiding. At The Albert, he decides to question her.

But is he prepared for the answers he’ll find?

