WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which a troubled Ross hits a new low after being dumped by Vicki.

Shunned Walford dad Ross Marshall hits a new low in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, October 16), after partner Vicki Fowler dumped him last night. Vicki’s family gave Ross his marching orders when she realised that he’d never be able to cut contact with his son – leaving Ross despairing and alone.

Ross returned home from the hospital to find his bags packed. He was stunned as Zack and Kathy informed him that Vicki wanted him out, and hustled him out of the door.

Ross is out on the street

Walford shuns Ross in EastEnders tonight

Ross is in a bad way as tonight’s episode begins. After being kicked out, he’s spent the night sleeping rough, and attempts to pass on a message to his son.

He tries to find somewhere for himself and Joel to stay, planning for his son’s eventual release. Seeing struggling Ross, Harvey remembers his own son, Aaron. Feeling sympathetic, he offers Ross a place to stay.

Harvey’s attempt at charity doesn’t go down well with Ian and Kathy, who order him out of the house. At his wits’ end, Ross launches into an impassioned tirade. However, Kathy hits back, reminding Ross and his audience how he protected Joel at the expense of Vicki and all of Joel’s other victims..

Ross isn't coping well

Ross hits the bottle

Ross’s day went from bad to worse as he hit the bottle. Pushing away Anthony’s attempts to help, Ross began downing spirits.

Harvey and Anthony found Ross passed out near the Vic, covered in his own vomit. The men ushered Ross back to Ian’s place, where Ian had been having second thoughts about his shunning of Ross.

He decided to let Ross stay, in spite of Kathy’s reservations. Vicki, meanwhile, decided to get away from it all with a trip to the Peak District, organised by Kathy and Sharon.

What will become of Ross in her absence?

