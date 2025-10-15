Another Joel bombshell leaves Vicki reeling in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which news of Joel leaves Vicki reeling.

Poor Vicki Fowler finds herself reeling at more news regarding Joel Marshall in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, October 15). The police arrested Joel for his brutal attack on Vicki this week. However, the shocks keep on coming as she recovers in hospital.

And, as the story continues today, Vicki is devastated when Ross drops another bombshell about his son.

Ross refuses to completely give up on Joel (Credit: BBC)

News of Joel leaves Vicki reeling in EastEnders spoilers

With Vicki still recovering in hospital, she realises that Ross went to see Joel at the police station yesterday. After she accuses him of still standing by his son, Ross tells her that he it was he who shopped Joel to the police.

It’s then that Vicki learns about the videos on Joel’s computer. This includes the footage he took of Avani, while they were together in bed. And, as if that’s not enough trauma for one day, Ross also suggests that they reach out to Joel once his court case has taken place.

Needless to say, Vicki didn’t take it well;.

Ross is out on his ear (Credit: BBC)

Ross out on the streets as he’s dumped by Vicki

Returning home, Ross is shocked to discover that Kathy and Zack have packed his bags and are throwing him out. From the street, he watches as Vicki returns home – seemingly satisfied with Sharon’s decision to eject Ross from the house.

What will Ross do next?

Meanwhile, Avani is horrified to learn that Joel had uploaded footage of them in bed together to the Internet. As Ravi and Priya struggle to support their daughter, she breaks down at Joel’s latest vile act.

Ravi responds by taking them all away to Ibiza. Good news for stressed-out Ravi and traumatised Avani – but less so for Harry, who remains Okie’s captive while Ravi jets off on his jollies.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel questioned by police after car crash, Zoe steals from Kat and Okie’s threats continue