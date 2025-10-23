WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s episode of EastEnders, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which Zoe Slater shares another bombshell admission.

Zoe Slater drops another huge revelation in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, October 23), leaving mum Kat reeling. This comes after Zoe revealed that she’d given birth to former lover Dennis’ twins, shocking Kat and Sharon to their core.

In yesterday’s episode, Zoe met up with a Private Investigator in the hope of finding her son. Following Zoe, Kat confronted her over the money she’d stolen from The Vic – and was left more suspicious when she realised that Zoe was lying to her PI.

Another bombshell from Zoe leaves Kat shocked in EastEnders today. But what else has Zoe been hiding?

Kat is stunned by Zoe’s latest revelation (Credit: BBC)

Zoe drops another bombshell in EastEnders today

With Kat and Zoe still at each other’s throats, tensions lift when a cat becomes trapped in the barrel store. Zoe manages to free the cat from the sewer pipe it was trapped in, to Kat and Alfie’s great amusement.

Afterwards, Kat and Zoe share a heart-to-heart. While she admits she doesn’t want Zoe to leave, she demands that Zoe start telling the truth about recent events.

Reminding Zoe how important the search for Dennis’s son is to Sharon, she warns her not to mess Sharon around. Zoe responds by revealing that the twins weren’t Dennis’s after all – leaving Kat shocked.

What will Kat do with this news?

Kat struggles with Zoe’s secret (Credit: BBC)

Kat exposes Zoe’s lies in EastEnders next week

As the story continues next week, Kat tries to confront Zoe about her lies. She grows even more troubled when she Ian agrees to transfer Vicki money to assist with Zoe’s search.

Hearing an exchange between Vicki and Ross, Kat blurts out Zoe’s secret. As the punters at The Vic react to what what has just transpired, Kat comes to realise how deeply Zoe’s actions are affecting her family life and business.

Following that night’s events, Zoe decides to leave. But, while packing her bags, she discovers that someone’s smashed up a picture of her and Kat.

When Kat denies being responsible, Zoe accuses Vicki instead. Meanwhile, Alfie discovers an old videotape from the 1980s in the barrel store. He wants to play it, but Zoe is worried about how Zoe will react to the Slater home footage on the tape.

Regardless, Zoe walks in to find the video playing. Lashing out, she accuses Anthony and kicks him out of The Vic. Later, Anthony confides in Kat about his worries for paranoid Zoe.

Is there any truth to Zoe’s paranoia?

