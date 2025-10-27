The explosive fallout revealed as Kat drops Zoe’s baby bombshell in early EastEnders release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is now streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which a guilty Kat reveals that Zoe lied about Dennis and her baby.

Kat Moon publicly exposes Zoe’s lies about her son in EastEnders tonight (Monday, October 27), as she drops a huge bombshell to all the punters in The Vic. Kat learned the truth about Dennis and the baby last week, when Zoe revealed that the child wasn’t Dennis Rickman’s.

Feeling guilty about keeping Zoe’s secret from Sharon and Vicki, Kat finds herself revealing the truth. Needless to say, Zoe doesn’t take it well.

Kat tries to make Zoe see sense (Credit: BBC)

Kat feels conflicted as the search for Zoe’s son continues in EastEnders tonight

Guilty Kat remains burdened with Zoe’s secret as the episode begins, although Alfie tells her to keep her nose out. Meanwhile, Vicki has returned to Walford following her getaway with Sharon and Kathy.

She’s all alone though – with Sharon having travelled to Birmingham to visit granddaughter Jada. She’s set off there to obtain Jada’s DNA, in the hope that it will help her track down Zoe’s son – and Dennis’s supposed blood relative.

Hearing how much the search for Dennis’s son means to Sharon, Ian agrees to chip in and help pay. This, in turn, sets into motion a chain of events which leads to the truth about Zoe’s babydaddy being (mostly) exposed…

Vicki’s disgusted to hear the truth about Zoe and the baby (Credit: BBC)

The Kat’s out of the bag

With The Queen Vic quiz night in full flow, Vicki tells Kat her news about Ian and the DNA sample. Just then, Zoe arrives, and sees Vicki and Kat talking to each other.

Unable to keep quiet anymore, Kat demands that Zoe tell the truth. When Zoe refuses, Kat blurts out the truth. Vicki is shocked to hear that the baby isn’t Dennis’s – while a furious Zoe launches herself at Kat.

In the other room, the pubgoers listen in Kat drops Zoe’s bombshell. The truth is out… but what will happen next? And is there any way back for Zoe and Kat?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe’s feeling paranoid as the Slaters face a drama-filled Halloween