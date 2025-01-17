Ross Kemp reunites EastEnders legends Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement for 40th anniversary special

EastEnders star Ross Kemp has reunited soap icons Anita Dobson and Pam St. Clement for a special documentary charting 40 years of the BBC soap.

With the milestone quickly approaching, bosses have been firing on all cylinders. This includes a number of high-profile returns from the soap’s past. And now, a new documentary celebrates 40 years of iconic moments and storylines.

The documentary will be fronted by star Ross Kemp – also returning to the soap this year as Grant Mitchell. Titled EastEnders: 40 Years on The Square, it will air for one-hour on BBC One, produced by Pulse Films Production.

Special appearances will include Anita Dobson, who played Angie Watts, and Pam St. Clement, who starred as Pat Butcher.

Ross Kemp returns to Walford, in more ways than one (Credit: BBC)

BBC announces Ross Kemp to host EastEnders documentary

Speaking about the documentary, Ross said: “It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary, celebrating 40 years of EastEnders.

“During the making of it I was constantly reminded of the impact EastEnders has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show, but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.”

He continued: “It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends – old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary. It was an absolute honour.”

Ross returns to Walford later this year, reprising his role as Grant.

Pam played EastEnders icon Pat Butcher (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders icons return to celebrate EastEnders past

The documentary will look back at some of the show’s most memorable storylines. This includes the first gay kiss on British television, Mark Fowler and Zack’s HIV diagnosis, and Kat’s historical abuse.

Cast members past and present will reminisce on their time in Walford. Meanwhile, legends Pam St. Clement and Anita Dobson will share their insight into making EastEnders history.

Executive Producer Joe Ingham of Pulse Films said: “EastEnders has had a transformative effect on television audiences for forty years – myself included.

“It has been a privilege to work with the legend that is Ross Kemp and an honour to spend time in Walford, revealing a never before seen side of Albert Square, forging emotional family reunions, and exploring the impact its residents have and continue to have beyond E20.”

EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will air on BBC One later this year.

Read more: Cindy’s former cellmate Jackie Ford is attack culprit, EastEnders fans predict

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!