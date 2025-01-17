Cindy’s former cellmate Jackie Ford is attack culprit, EastEnders fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that former cellmate and notorious criminal Jackie Ford was behind Cindy Beale‘s attack at Christmas. Cindy regained consciousness this week after taking a battering at Christmas – and the list of suspects continues to grow.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, January 16) a mystery assailant lobbed a brick threw the window as she talked with Lauren. Attached to the brick was a note, emblazoned with the words “you should have stayed dead. Now I’m coming for you.”

This has led some fans to wonder whether the person behind Cindy’s attack was not a fellow Walford resident – but instead Jackie Ford, the criminal Cindy snitched on to score a spot on a witness protection scheme.

Has Jackie – or a member of her family – managed to track Cindy down?

Cindy received an ominous threat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Jackie Ford is stalking Cindy

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And some wondered whether Jackie could be behind the brick attack.

“It’s Jackie Ford & they’ve probably signed a celebrity actress to do an episode or two for the 40th,” predicted one viewer.

“Ohhh. So it’s related to the grassing up Jackie Ford thing then?” asked another, clearly thinking along the same lines.

“Meet me back here at February 19th when Jackie ford returns from the dead,” said a third.

“Is it not one of Jackie Ford’s family finding out Cindy’s alive through newspaper articles of her attack?” asked another.

Has Jackie come back to haunt Cindy?

Cindy returned to Walford in 2023, having faked her own death (Credit: BBC)

Who was Jackie Ford?

Jackie Ford was Cindy’s cellmate while she was serving time in prison for trying to have Ian killed. While in prison, Cindy made a deal with the authorities to have her charges dropped if she turned informant against crime boss Jackie.

Cindy took the deal, becoming an informant against Jackie and the Ford family. As a reward for doing so, the authorities freed Cindy and placed her in a witness protection programme – spreading the story that Cindy had died during childbirth.

In June 2023, after her reconciliation with Ian and return to Walford, Cindy was informed that Jackie had fallen ill and died. Believing Jackie to be dead and the Ford family gone, Cindy resumed her life and former identity.

But could Jackie have taken a leaf out of Cindy’s book to fake her own death?

Read more: Cindy Jnr returned to attack mum Cindy Beale, fan theory predicts

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!