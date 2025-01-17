A new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Cindy Jnr has secretly returned and was actually the one to attack Cindy Beale.

Last night in Walford (Thursday, January 16), Cindy was at Reiss and Sonia’s place when a brick was thrown through the window.

A note was attached to the brick, with a troubling message on it. And one fan thinks that Cindy Jnr wrote it.

EastEnders: Cindy Jnr attacked mum Cindy Beale?

Yesterday, Cindy started living at Reiss and Sonia’s place. Lauren then decided to pay her a visit but Cindy wasn’t best pleased to see her.

She reckoned that Lauren had been the one to attack her, trying to prise the truth out of her.

However, as Lauren considering telling Cindy what she knew about the events of Christmas, a brick was lobbed through the window.

Attached to the brick was a handwritten note with the words ‘You should have stayed dead. Now I’m coming for you,’ on it.

A new fan theory now suggests that Cindy’s attacker wrote this. And, that it was her daughter Cindy Jnr.

It read: “An attacker we haven’t considered who is related to Cindy…. Cindy Jnr. “She left the square believing her mother died during childbirth. When it was revealed she was in fact alive, Cindy Jnr had broken up with Liam and went travelling. “Weeks later we then see Cindy meet up with Cindy Jnr off camera, and she says the meet up did not go as planned and Cindy wished she had just stayed dead. “Later on, she sends Cindy a heartfelt text with a heart emoji. It’s then Ian says he persuaded her to do so. “Maybe she’s been in touch with her siblings Anna and Gina, and has been kept up to date with her train wreck of a mother. “It has been a long time since we have seen Cindy, but she has had a recent bad break up. Could this be the result of violent behaviour on her part or something else that could lead her to trying to kill her mother? Cindy Jnr was led to believe that her mum was dead (Credit: BBC)

Could Cindy Jnr return to EastEnders?

It is unclear whether Cindy Jnr is returning to EastEnders, but it shouldn’t be ruled out.

She’d certainly be angry to discover that she was kept in the dark for so long about her mum actually being alive. And, Cindy has made no effort with her really and has instead focused her attention on her other children.

Cindy Jnr left Walford in 2015, but with this year being the soap’s 40th anniversary many returns have been rumoured.

In 2024, we saw a number of former favourites make a reappearance including Jane Beale and Chrissie Watts. So, Cindy Jnr’s return wouldn’t be an impossible idea.

But, was she Cindy Beale’s attacker? Did she throw that brick through the window?

