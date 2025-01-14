EastEnders: Cindy attacked by more than one person, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested an answer to the mystery of who attacked Cindy Beale – wondering whether more than one person could have been responsible. This comes as Lauren was arrested last night (Monday, January 13), after Cindy regained consciousness.

Lauren was horrified as the police arrived at The Queen Vic and arrested her in front of Peter and the pub’s fellow punters, hauling her off to the station in handcuffs. But did she really attack Cindy?

A new fan theory has emerged – and while it doesn’t discount poor Lauren entirely, it does suggest that more than one person may have been responsible.

Cindy named Lauren as her attacker (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan suggest Cindy was attacked ‘Orient Express’ style

Writing on X last night, one fan shared their ideas as to who might have attacked Cindy.

“The only thing that would make this Cindy “whodunnit” interesting is if they ‘murder on the Orient Express’ it and everyone on the square took turns whacking her with that bloody shovel – she’s not even dead!” this fan wrote, invoking the twist to the Agatha Christie novel of the same name (not a spoiler, it’s over 90 years old).

Did multiple residents of Albert Square stick their oar – sorry, shovel – in? And if not, whodunnit?

She’s no angel: Cindy took a battering, but who was it? (Credit: BBC)

Who attacked Cindy? All the suspects so far

With no real clues as to who Cindy’s attacker might have been, the (many) suspects include ex-husband George, current husband Ian, a rejected Junior, grudge-bearing Lauren, three ashamed children, and even Kojo.

“I’m still convinced it’s Kojo who attacked Cindy. It’s always someone outside the list of suspects,” wrote one fan.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if it was Ian who attacked Cindy. The little weasel that he is,” another suggested.

“I reckon it was Nigel who attacked Cindy and just forgot so far fetched I know,” said a third, coming out of left-field to throw poor Nigel under the bus.

“It was BOBBY who attacked Cindy NOT George, NOT Junior, NOT Gina or Anna, NOT Peter, NOT Lauren, NOT Kojo…….” another theorised. Well, it wouldn’t be the first time he bonked a Beale over the head amid a controversial whodunnit.

Who do you think attacked Cindy?

