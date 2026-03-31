X Factor legend unrecognisable as he shares new snap and changes his name 21 years after winning show: ‘I’ve not aged particularly well’

The X Factor star Steve Brookstein looks unrecognisable in a new photo shared on social media, days after revealing a surprise name change.

This year marks 22 years since the now 57-year-old won the hit singing competition’s inaugural series in 2004.

Yes I have aged 21 years not particularly well. But at least I have aged. pic.twitter.com/KyChQeeXgQ Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. — Steve Brookstein (@stevebrookstein) March 30, 2026

Steve Brookstein shares new snap

Taking to X (Twitter) yesterday, Steve shared a snap of himself in the studio with his followers.

The singer looks noticeably different and older, now rocking a white beard and glasses

Steve acknowledged how different he looks now, joking that he hasn’t aged “particularly well”.

“Yes, I have aged 21 years, not particularly well. But at least I have aged,” he captioned the photo.

His fans and followers were quick to reassure him that he still looks lovely, over two decades on from finding fame on the now-cancelled X-Factor.

“Still got that lovely face and voice no doubt,” one fan tweeted.

“You look good..glad you haven’t got hair plugs and Turkey teeth..you look absolutely lovely..were you fishing for compliments?” another joked.

“What are you on about? You’ve aged like a bloke is supposed to,” a third said.

One follower posted a picture of Steve during his X-Factor days along with the caption, “Bro, what happened?”

“Married with kids,” Steve replied, seeing the funny side.

Steve won the very first series of The X-Factor (Credit: Splash News)

Steve Brookstein shares name change

Steve’s snap comes just days after he revealed plans to change his name in honour of his grandfather, and to start again “with a clean slate”.

Writing on his Substack, Steve explained that after finding fame in 2004, he spent 20 years “struggling” with an identity he didn’t desire or choose, something that made him “deeply uncomfortable”.

“By reclaiming my grandfather’s name—August Tilt of Saaremaa, Estonia—I am giving the name Brookstein back to my family and starting with a clean slate. This is a personal and spiritual move for me; a quiet departure from a past career to find some contentment – something I have considered for a number of years,” he wrote.

‘I am Steve Tilt’

Steve continued, saying there are “no expectations, no promises” with his name change. He explained that it’s “simply the evolution of a voice reborn”.

He then teased a new musical project, Bridge to Philly. “It takes me back to a time before I lost who I was, and wherever this leads me, the song remains the truth,” he said.

“Whether it’s a new recording or a “close up and personal” session in a bar, I’m glad to have you along for the ride. I am Steve Tilt.”

Read more: Jesy Nelson slams Gary Barlow after he left her ‘mortified’ following X-Factor audition: ‘So embarrassed’

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts.