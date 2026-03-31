Joe Swash makes ‘lonely’ admission following ‘split’ from Stacey Solomon rumours

Joe Swash made an admission about being “lonely” on Instagram yesterday (Monday, March 30).

The TV star’s confession, 44, comes amid rumours that he’s split from his wife, Stacey Solomon.

Joe shared a story on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

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Joe Swash’s ‘lonely’ confession amid Stacey Solomon ‘split’ rumours

In a post for his two million followers to see yesterday, Joe shared a picture from the gym.

The star, who shot to fame in the early 2000s thanks to his role as Mickey Miller on EastEnders, could be seen with his head down and a cap on in a seemingly empty gym.

It was in this picture that Joe made his admission about feeling “lonely”.

“The gym can be a lonely place sometimes,” the TV star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

Joe and Stacey split rumours

Joe’s admission comes amid ongoing rumours that he has split with his wife, Stacey.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022. They began dating in 2010 after meeting during I’m A Celebrity. They share three children together. Stacey is also step-mother to Joe’s son from a previous relationship, whilst Joe is stepfather to Stacey’s sons from previous relationships.

However, recently rumours have been sparked that they’re no longer together after Stacey was spotted sans wedding ring.

Stacey addressed the rumours during an appearance on This Morning earlier this month.

“Crazy rumours are going around about the two of you at the moment, Stace,” show host Ben Shephard said.

“What are they?” a puzzled Stacey then asked, admitting she doesn’t read anything.

“There is a new rumour each week!” she then joked.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon tied the knot in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey explains wedding ring absence

Ben then continued, explaining that Stacey had been accused of not wearing her wedding ring, and that there “might be some issues going on”.

“Have I not been wearing my ring? I probably took it off to go to the toilet or something!” Stacey said, as Ben and Cat laughed.

She then joked that she might have dropped it in the lake that she and Joe have created at Pickle Cottage.

“It’s filling up! Maybe I dropped my ring in the lake!” she then said.

Read more: ‘It got me’: Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she steps in to help two struggling dads and their adopted daughter, 5

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