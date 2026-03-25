‘It got me’: Stacey Solomon fans in tears as she steps in to help two struggling dads and their adopted daughter, 5

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out had viewers reaching for the tissues last night thanks to one family’s emotional story.

The BBC show followed Stacey and her team as they helped two dads, Craig and Craig, transform their clutter-filled home.

But what began as a clear out quickly turned into one of fans’ “favourite” episodes yet.

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Dads Craig and Craig appeared on last night’s Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Known as Big Craig and Little Craig, the couple were raising their five-year-old daughter El in a three-bed semi in the Midlands that was bursting with belongings.

From piles of clothes, shoes and general stuff, the clutter was overwhelming.

Hundreds of toys also filled every room. But there was a heartbreaking reason behind it that left viewers emotional.

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out: The Craigs

As Stacey and the team began sorting through the home, they uncovered everything from bottles of gin to unused charity donations – including hundreds of tampons!

El’s bedroom was packed with toys and books, leaving barely any space to move.

“I feel like there’s never been a declutter in there,” Stacey said.

But the reason soon became clear. Craig and Craig had adopted El after she was taken into care as a child and she arrived with almost nothing.

“I always wanted to be a parent from a young age,” Big Craig explained.

“When El went into care, she didn’t have a lot of stuff.

“El not coming with much, we over compensate. And the wider family overcompensate as well.

“I’m very sentimental and feel I need to hold on to everything.

“But I do have a reason. All the stuff I hold on to now builds a memory now for El’s future.”

El’s story

Viewers were then hit with the full emotional weight of El’s story.

Stacey reassured the couple that the team had worked with adoption charities before decluttering and that El would always keep anything meaningful to her.

Dilly also shared her own experience, revealing she was adopted too.

“I get that whole process,” she said.

Dilly told the Craigs that she was adopted as a child (Credit: BBC)

Big Craig explained: “I could probably pick up in my arms everything she came with.

“I think that’s why I hold on to her stuff, because it’s her memories and her history.

“When El went into care, she had the clothing that she had on and just a couple of things.

“It’s stuff we’ve kept for her as she grows. So she has got that tether to where she came from.”

Both dads broke down as they spoke, in scenes that left viewers at home emotional.

“Because of the past life experience she had, we want to make sure she gets everything she deserves now,” Big Craig added.

“I don’t want her to ever feel when she’s older that she missed out on anything.”

Stacey gently reminded them that El already had what mattered most, telling them she had “love in abundance”.

The Craigs added Dilly to El’s adoption file after she admitted her own one was lost (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out: A surprise for Dilly

The emotional moments did not stop there.

While sorting through their belongings, the couple showed Dilly a special file called ‘All About El’, filled with details about her life and adoption.

Dilly revealed she once had a similar file but lost it.

“I lost my own file that I had and, honestly, I kick myself,” she said.

“I keep thinking one day I will open a memory box in my loft and it’s going to be there. But I’ve been through those boxes 200 times and I still can’t find it.”

In a touching gesture, Craig and Craig surprised her by adding her into El’s file.

Dilly was left overwhelmed, hugging them as she said: “You’re the cutest, you two. I love that, thank you.”

Little Craig added: “Your book meant so much to you and now you’re part of ours.”

“I am so beyond touched, I honestly can’t believe it. It’s so, so lovely,” Dilly said.

Stacey Solomon fans in tears

Fans were left welling up at the episode.

Writing on X, one posted several crying emojis and said: “@StaceySolomon sort your life out has just got me.”

Another added: “Gorgeous #sortyourlifeout thanks to those Craigs and Dilly’s adoption story/references. Well done, you brilliant team x.”

A third penned: “This was one of my favourite #SortYourLifeOut episodes! What a gorgeous family the Craig’s & El are.”

And someone else wrote: “@StaceySolomon thank you for this episode of #SortYourLifeOut LOVE Craig & Craig. From 2 adoptive Dads.”

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