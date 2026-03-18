Stacey Solomon reveals reason she was pictured without her wedding ring amid Joe Swash marriage ‘issues’

Stacey Solomon addressed rumours that her marriage to Joe Swash is on the rocks after she was seen without her wedding ring.

On Wednesday (March 18), Stacey appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote her upcoming appearance on Britain’s Got Talent this Saturday (March 21).

However, hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were not shy in asking whether there was any truth to the chaos in her marriage…

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Earlier today, Stacey addressed her marriage rumours on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon addresses Joe Swash marriage ‘issues’

While sitting on the couch, Ben said: “Crazy rumours are going around about the two of you at the moment, Stace.”

Unaware of the headlines, Stacey was puzzled and asked: “What are they?” as she admitted to not reading anything.

“There is a new rumour each week!” she insisted.

Ben said she had been accused of not wearing her ring and that there “might be some issues going on”.

In response, Stacey said: “Have I not been wearing my ring? I probably took it off to go to the toilet or something!” as Ben and Cat burst into laughter.

Discussing Joe’s lake at their Pickle Cottage, Ben noted that his plan for the lake had come to fruition. “It’s filling up! Maybe I dropped my ring in the lake!” Stacey continued to joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

‘You’re the best mum in the world’

Stacey and Joe have a blended family of six children. Together, they have three children: Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two.

Meanwhile, Stacey has two older sons, Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships. Joe also has an older son, Harry, 18, from a previous relationship.

On Sunday (March 18), Joe took to Instagram to honour his wife on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mothers Day Stace, our very own superwoman. Thank you for everything you do for us. You give so much of yourself to everyone around you, I hope you know just how much we love you,” he wrote.

“You’re the best mum in the world to our children and we are all so lucky to have you.”

Read more: Real reason Stacey Solomon is ‘taking a break’ from her BBC series following ‘tough’ reception

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