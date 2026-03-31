MAFS Australia: Tyson’s ex-wife describes their marriage as ‘unhealthy and difficult’ as he ties the knot again

MAFS Australia‘s Tyson Gordon is already causing a stir on screen.

But now his ex wife has stepped in with her own version of events, calling their past marriage “unhealthy”.

The former soldier tied the knot with Stephanie Marshall on the show tonight and wasted no time raising eyebrows with his strong views.

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The property investor said he wants a “submissive wife” and insisted he does not want “masculine energy” in his relationship.

MAFS Australia’s Tyson Gordon is the show’s new ‘anti-woke’ groom (Credit: Channel 4)

However, as Tyson shares his side of his previous marriage on the show, his ex wife Tove Thoreson is now setting the record straight.

Here is what she has said.

MAFS Australia: Who is Tyson Gordon’s ex-wife?

Tyson was previously married to Tove Thoreson, a Mormon who lives in Utah in the US.

The couple met when Tyson travelled to America on a family skiing holiday. Tove worked at the resort and the pair quickly hit it off.

They continued their relationship long distance for two years before marrying, despite only spending 30 days together in person.

Tove was 21 at the time, while Tyson was 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tove Thoreson (@tovethoreson)

Speaking on MAFS Australia, Tyson says: “I was married about five or six years ago. I met this girl in Utah, we got married and she came to Australia to live.

“But she was a little bit messy around the house. There’s a few other things. You know, plates in the kitchen sink.

“Basically, it couldn’t work out because after a certain period of time, we couldn’t stand to live with each other.

“And then we got divorced. And here I am now, still trying to find The One.”

Tyson’s ex-wife Tove brands their marriage ‘unhealthy’

Tove has now responded publicly and disputes Tyson’s claims about why their relationship broke down.

She says she has not spoken to Tyson for six years and stresses that they are not on friendly terms.

Importantly, she rejects the idea that their split came down to her being “messy”.

She says: “Our relationship ultimately became unhealthy and difficult, which is why it ended.

“The reasons for that are personal and not something I’m willing to discuss publicly.”

Tyson has married Stephanie on MAFS Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Tove, who has since remarried, also addresses assumptions about her beliefs and lifestyle.

She explains she did not know what a ‘trad wife’ was at the time she married Tyson, despite his current views on relationships.

She adds: “A lot of people may assume because I am Mormon that Mormon women are like that, but that’s not the case.

“Yes, we are more traditional possibly, but with Mormon women today we are not ‘submissive’ at all.”

Meanwhile, Tyson’s new bride Stephanie earns £354,000 a year as a property agent, which may clash with the expectations he has outlined.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Danny places £50k bet on lie detector test after he’s accused of telling Gia she’s his type

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