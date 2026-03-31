Strictly Come Dancing viewers have hit out at the BBC after the broadcaster shared a statement confirming Michelle Tsiakkas’ departure, with many left unimpressed by the tone used.

Michelle, 30, is the latest professional to leave the show ahead of the 2026 series, joining Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, and Karen Hauer in exiting the much-loved programme.

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BBC announce Michelle Tsiakkas has left Strictly

arlier today, the BBC officially announced that Michelle had stepped away from Strictly Come Dancing.

Michelle first joined the show in 2022. Across her four series, she was partnered with just one celebrity on the main show, Jamie Borthwick, although she also appeared in group routines and special performances.

In a statement shared on the show’s official Instagram account, the BBC said: “Thank you to Michelle Tsiakkas for everything she has brought to Strictly Come Dancing over the last four series.

“During her time on the show, Michelle has delivered some excellent performances, whether in the series’ group routines, alongside guest musical artists, or with celebrity partners across the main series and the Christmas special, whom she has taught with professionalism, respect, and kindness,” the statement continued.

Michelle danced with Jamie in her one series with a celeb partner (Credit: Cover Images)

BBC slammed over Michelle Tsiakkas statement

The message concluded: “Her talent, dedication, and energy have been much appreciated, and everyone wishes her all the very best for what comes next.”

However, the wording didn’t sit well with some fans, who quickly took to the comments to share their frustrations.

“Not a ‘huge’ or ‘heartfelt’ thank you to Michelle like everyone else? Language matters,” one viewer wrote.

Their comment referred to previous statements for Nadiya, Luba, and Karen, which included phrases such as “a huge thank you” and “a heartfelt thank you”.

“It’s so neutrally worded [sad emoji],” another added.

“I noticed this too. Feels like a school report instead of a thank you,” a third commented.

“These strictly posts are becoming awkward and embarrassing,” another fan said.

Michelle said her axing came as a surprise (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle speaks out

The BBC’s announcement follows an interview Michelle recently gave to The Sun, in which she opened up about her departure.

She revealed she was told the news during a video call and was not given a reason for being dropped.

“It felt like my world was falling apart, my dream was shattered. I gave my everything to the show for the four years. It was my whole life. I didn’t see it coming. I thought I had more time. When she told me I wasn’t coming back, there was a moment of shock. I felt my story was unfinished. It felt out of the blue. It was very tough. I was heartbroken. I went through so many emotions. I gave my life to Strictly,” she said.

Michelle added: “I wasn’t given a reason as to why I was being dropped, which made it harder to digest. I was the second youngest female dancer on the cast. I was just told they were going in a different direction and wanted new faces to freshen it up.

“I do wonder if they want to change so much because of the scandals in the past. Nothing was clear, so it made it harder for me. I had no idea they wanted to make these changes.”

Earlier today, Michelle confirmed her exit herself, admitting she had “hoped to have more time” on the programme, as fans continue to share their disappointment over her departure.

Read more: BBC shares statement as crying Karen Hauer confirms she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing

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