Strictly Come Dancing has seen a wave of speculation around its professional line-up in recent weeks – and now, Luba Mushtuk has officially confirmed her exit from the show.

The dancer’s name had been repeatedly linked to exit rumours alongside fellow pros. Some have already confirmed their exit.

But on March 27 she finally addressed her future, revealing she’s stepping away after a decade on the BBC favourite.

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Luba has confirmed her exit (Credit: BBC)

Luba Mushtuk confirms Strictly exit

Taking to Instagram, Luba Mushtuk shared an emotional statement announcing her departure.

“With a heart full of gratitude, the time has come for me to step away from Strictly Come Dancing.

“I am deeply grateful for the past 10 years on this beautiful show. Thank you for the amazing opportunity and the unforgettable memories. It has truly meant the world to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luba Mushtuk (@lubamushtuk)

“Now it’s time for me to follow my dreams beyond the show, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Luba also confirmed she will still appear on the professional tour, giving fans one final chance to see her perform alongside the Strictly cast.

“I can’t wait to see you all on the Pro Tour, and I am really looking forward to it, for one last time,” she added.

Support quickly poured in from fellow stars, including Kaz Crossley, who thanked her for her kindness. She penned: “Thank you for always being so kind and supportive to me on the show. It was so great to get to know you and I’m excited for you and your next adventures.”

And Gemma Atkinson commented: “Exciting times ahead!”

One fan commented: “This makes me so sad. We will miss you!”

The star will still be going on the Pro tour (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly share statement of gratitude

Following her announcement, Strictly Come Dancing also released a statement paying tribute to Luba’s time on the programme.

“A heartfelt thank you to Luba Mushtuk for her outstanding contribution to Strictly Come Dancing,” it read.

The show praised her “professionalism, creativity and her quality expertise”, adding that she consistently went above and beyond for both her celebrity partners and colleagues behind the scenes.

“Luba has, and always will be, a much-loved member of the Strictly family. And we wish her every success in the future.”

With more changes rumoured behind the scenes, Luba’s departure marks another significant shift for the Strictly line-up – and fans will no doubt be watching closely to see who’s next.

Read more: Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova announces she has left the show after 9 years

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