‘I’ll be hosting it, won’t I!’ La Voix’s six-word response as she’s asked about Strictly Come Dancing All Stars

La Voix had a sharp response when questioned about the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing All Stars series.

Over the past month, Strictly has remained in the headlines due to the many shake-ups. Following several reports of pro dancers being axed or benched, four have confirmed they will not be returning this year.

Karen Hauer was the first to confirm she had decided to step away. Michelle Tsiakkas and Nadiya Bychkova then revealed they had also left. Meanwhile, Luba Mushtuk announced she was the fourth star who was waving goodbye to the show.

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Outside of the pro dancers, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down as hosts last year. Their replacements have yet to be confirmed.

However, according to 2025 contestant La Voix, she could be the one to host the so-called All Stars series!

La Voix responded to Strictly All Stars claims (Credit: Splashnews.com)

La Voix responds to Strictly Come Dancing All Stars rumours

While leaving an event, La Voix was captured walking out of a building in full glam.

While being filmed for a TikTok video, which was shared yesterday (March 30), a man can be heard talking to the former Drag Race star. “Next year, there was a rumour that they would be doing a Strictly All Stars,” they said, before asking: “Would you come back with Aljaz?”

Without hesitating, La Voix jokingly declared: “I’ll be hosting it, won’t I?”

Last year, La Voix reached Blackpool Week with Aljaz Skorjanec. However, due to an injury, they were forced to leave the competition.

As of this writing, an All-Star edition of Strictly has not been confirmed.

#strictlycomedancing #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ @thelaughingdonkeysuk Is La Voix the new host of Strictly come dancing Celebrity All Stars a brand new Show coming soon? La Voix was asked about the rumour at last night’s Kinky boots west end show starring Johannes Radebe and was asked if he would take part with Aljaz Skorjanec which La Voix replied “I’m hosting it” #lavoix #viral @Neil Jones @JulianCaillon @carlosgu_ @Kai Widdrington @Nadiya.Bychkova @Mark Ballas @Michelle Tsiakkas @Lauren Jaine @Lauren Oakley @Lewis Cope @Shirley Ballas @Craig Revel Horwood @Janette Manrara ♬ original sound – THELAUGHINGDONKEYSUK

‘I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast’

When pulling out of Strictly last year, La Voix shared an emotional statement with fans.

“It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool. Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue,” she said.

“Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dancefloor, but my focus now is on recovery. I’ll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend.”

Read more: The shade! Shirley Ballas’ brutal response as La Voix makes on-air dig at judge

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