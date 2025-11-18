Strictly Come Dancing star La Voix will not be performing during this weekend’s Blackpool special, a spokesperson has confirmed.

La Voix, 45, is competing on the hit BBC show with Aljaz Skorjanec, 35. Last Saturday, the pair placed fourth on the leaderboard with a total score of 33.

Strictly star La Voix pulls out of Blackpool special

On Sunday, La Voix and Aljaz were saved by the public and avoided the dreaded bottom two. However, in an unfortunate update, it has been revealed that they will not perform during the show’s iconic Blackpool Week.

“Due to injury, La Voix has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, will not dance in this weekend’s Blackpool specials,” the BBC has confirmed.

“In line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix and Aljaž will receive a bye through to next week, when it is hoped they will be able to dance again. We wish La Voix the very best for a speedy recovery.”

La Voix has also issued a statement to fans.

“It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool. Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue,” she said.

“Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dancefloor, but my focus now is on recovery. I’ll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend.”

Shirley Ballas shares La Voix injury update

Speaking on Loose Women at lunchtime today, head judge Shirley Ballas offered a further update. She told the panel: “She did have an injury last week and this week it’s gotten worse and the doctor has said she absolutely needs to rest it. So now she will get a bye to the following week.”

Shirley then added: “She’s absolutely gutted. The one thing she wanted from the very beginning was: ‘I want to make Blackpool.’ She’s said that from the very beginning, that was her goal, and now she’ll be watching and supporting everyone from home.”

‘I’m so sad’

Following the news, viewers admitted they were gutted.

“The one week La Voix wanted to do the most,” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“No way gutted for La Voix. Rest up x,” another person shared.

“Oh no!! Hope it heals soon La Voix,” a third remarked.

“Ohh, I’m so sad! Speedy recovery, can’t wait to see you back on the dance floor,” a fourth said.

Strictly Come Dancing: Blackpool Special starts at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 22, 2025.

