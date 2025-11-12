Strictly in new controversy as fans claim La Voix’s dances are ‘orchestrated’ to secure a spot in the final

Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into fresh ‘fix’ chaos as viewers believe show bosses are trying to get La Voix through to the glittering final.

Last weekend, La Voix and pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec found themselves in the dance-off alongside Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. But luckily for them, the judges chose to send Harry home.

However, now that the dances for this weekend have been revealed, some fans can’t help but wonder if La Voix’s have been strategically chosen to help her get to the final – or Blackpool at least.

La Voix and Aljaz performed a Foxtrot last weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

La Voix’s time on Strictly Come Dancing has been a roller coaster

On Saturday night (November 8), La Voix and Aljaz performed a Foxtrot to Make Your Own Kind of Music. But they failed to fully impress the judges – and viewers. As a result, the dance only received a total score of 29.

After performing it for the second time in the dance-off, the judges shockingly chose to send Harry home.

Immediately the decision caused anger with fans, who thought, overall, Harry deserved to be saved over La Voix. Some even thought she was saved as a ‘clue’ that BBC bosses want her to present the show next year following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s shock exits.

Just last night (November 11), La Voix star Chris Dennis appeared on It Takes Two and revealed that he was “shocked” to be saved.

Chris said: “I don’t think she genuinely thought she was going to be saved, ever, in a dance-off, if that moment came up.”

But yesterday, this weekend’s song and dance choices were released. It was announced that La Voix will be performing a Couple’s Choice routine to Don’t Rain On My Parade. And now, many viewers feel like that’s a way to ensure she will immediately get through to Blackpool.

Fans were shocked that La Voix was saved over the weekend (Credit:BBC/Guy Levy)

Fans accuse show of ‘fix’

Taking to the comments of Strictly’s Facebook and Instagram posts announcing the songs, many fans were left annoyed.

One wrote: “They obviously want La Voix at Blackpool otherwise why else would they give her a Couple’s Choice so close to it instead of the other traditional dances they could have given her.”

Another penned: “Easy pass through for La Voix with the Couple’s Choice then.”

“La Voix should have gone out last week. But the show clearly want her to be at Blackpool or if they can get it, then the final!”

An annoyed fan wrote: “Typical. Another good dancer is going to go this week just so La Voix can get to Blackpool.”

“I hate how orchestrated the Strictly dances are. They have clearly given Balvinder [Sopal] something more forgettable to ensure she is in the bottom two. But La Voix gets a Couple’s Choice to ensure she gets to Blackpool. It’s probably in a contract that she must get to Blackpool,” they went on to claim.

Although one fan came to La Voix’s defence, adding: “I actually can’t wait to see La Voix’s Couple’s Choice dance. Really glad she is still on the show.”

However, La Voix has already double-booked herself on the final as she is set to star in a play, so maybe she doesn’t think she will get that far…

Entertainment Daily! has contacted BBC for comment.

