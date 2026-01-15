The shade! Shirley Ballas’ brutal response as La Voix makes on-air dig at judge

Shirley Ballas didn’t hesitate to respond after La Voix threw major shade at the Strictly judge on This Morning yesterday (January 14).

TV star La Voix appeared on the This Morning couch alongside her 2025 co-stars Vicky Pattison and George Clarke to discuss the upcoming Strictly Live tour across the UK.

In her usual witty humour, La Voix was cracking jokes throughout the chat. However, the conversation took a hilarious turn when she took a dig at Shirley’s book.

La Voix appeared on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

La Voix makes on-air dig at Shirley Ballas on This Morning

After promoting the website for purchasing tickets for the tour, Cat Deeley expressed: “Anyone would be thinking she’s after being host or something!”

Admitting that there are two job openings after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have now left, La Voix confessed she wouldn’t mind either of their roles.

Declaring that Shirley might be “influential with the choice of voting” on tour, La Voix brought with her Shirley’s autobiography, Best Foot Forward: Life Lessons from the World of Dance.

Grabbing it from behind the pillow, La Voix gifted her copy to Cat and even signed the front page. “It’s worth a lot more money now!” she insisted.

Cat said she might already own a copy. However, with La Voix’s signature now inside, the Drag Race star savagely responded: “Well, sell that! It was only 50p in a bargain bin, so you can have that from me.”

‘It was going so well until the end’

This morning (January 15), Shirley shared the clip to her Instagram account and got her own back!

“It was going so well until the end,” Shirley said.

“OK, that 2 is going to a 1 on tour, just saying @lavoixtheshow,” she continued, referring to the time she scored La Voix a shocking 2 during the competition.

Like Shirley, many found the humour in La Voix’s joke. One user wrote: “She’s quite brilliant. Someone needs to give her a job on Strictly.”

“She’s brilliant,” another said.

“So funny,” a third remarked.

