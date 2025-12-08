La Voix to present Morning Live as fans convinced she’s ‘training’ for Strictly Come Dancing role

La Voix has revealed she’s joining the Morning Live team – and fans are already convinced this is the clearest hint yet that she’s headed for the Strictly Come Dancing presenting gig.

The drag favourite shared the news earlier today (December 8), posting the BBC daytime show’s logo on social media and confirming she’s now part of the Morning Live family.

She’ll be fronting an episode alongside long-time host Helen Skelton next week, marking a major step into the broadcaster’s presenting fold.

La Voix exited Strictly Come Dancing early due to injury (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star La Voix to host Morning Live

La Voix said: “Guess who @bbcmorninglive are letting look after Morning Live next week! Me & @helenskelton for a morning packed with seasonal features, surprises and plenty of festive cheer, as Morning Live embraces a new kind of Christmas magic.

“Make sure you Tune in to @bbcone on 16 December 9:30am for a festive edition of Morning Live you won’t want to miss with Me & Helen!”

The BBC also shared: “Setting the stage for a show where anything can happen, viewers can expect sparkle, festive mischief, and the kind of joyful chaos only La Voix can deliver. Fresh from the glittering ballroom of Strictly Come Dancing, La Voix will bring her signature wit, warmth, and unstoppable energy to the Morning Live studio.”

Helen’s also excited. She said: “I can’t wait to welcome La Voix to Morning Live. She’s full of energy, full of heart, and just the right amount of chaos for the festive season. It’s going to be huge fun, and I know our audience are in for a treat.”

La Voix made no secret of the fact she’d love the Strictly hosting job (Credit: BBC)

Viewers think it means she’s a shoo-in for Strictly host

After her early exit from Strictly due to injury, and her constant jokes about taking host Tess Daly’s jobs, La Voix fans now think she’ll definitely be handed the Strictly hosting job next year.

“This is basically a job interview for something bigger next year, I can feel it in me waters!” said one.

“Practice for the Strictly job! We love to see it, Queen,” another added.

“Getting closer to Tess and Claude’s job each day,” a third added.

Someone else is excited to see her back on screen: “More of La Voix on our tv’s is what we all need. Congrats to you, you will smash it!”

Over the weekend, La Voix was at the Strictly studios. She teased fans with a series of pictures with Tess and co-host Claudia Winkleman and asked: “What was I up to tonight with my favourite girls?” “Work experience with your mentor?” came one reply.

Tess and Claudia’s Strictly exit

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stunned viewers earlier in the series when they confirmed they’d be bowing out at the end of the 2025 run.

With only two live shows and the Strictly Christmas special left, fans are on high alert for a replacement announcement – and it feels closer than ever.

Now that La Voix has officially joined the BBC family, many reckon the stars are aligning. If momentum counts for anything, the coveted hosting job could well be hers for the taking.

