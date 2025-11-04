Strictly star Tess Daly ‘had sleepless nights’ over sudden departure

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has reportedly been having second thoughts after surprising viewers with the news that she and co-host Claudia Winkleman will be leaving the show.

The iconic presenting duo revealed it “feels the right time” to wave goodbye and admitted they have “loved working” together.

Claudia joined the main show as a co-presenter in 2010. However, Tess has fronted the hit BBC programme since its very first series in 2004.

Strictly host Tess Daly worried she ‘overstayed her run’

Since sharing the news last month, insiders have told Closer that Tess has allegedly questioned whether she has made the right decision.

“Tess wanted a change – she was worried she’d overstayed her run. Despite sticking to her guns and going public with the decision, she has confided to friends that she can’t shake the feeling she has ‘made a huge mistake,'” the source claimed to the magazine.

They continued: “She’s looking forward to a change but admitted that this is the scariest thing she has ever done and that she’s had sleepless nights over it. She’s just praying that it was the right decision.”

Tess’s ‘real reason’ for exit

Last weekend, another source told the Mirror that Tess had decided to quit Strictly to spend more time with her family.

She and husband Vernon Kay share two daughters — Phoebe, 21 and Amber, 16.

“Strictly is a real whirlwind – it is so chaotic and they don’t have much time together,” an insider alleged to the newspaper.

“Vernon has been understanding and knows this. Tess has been on Strictly forever but it’s been heartbreaking for her not to have as much time as she wants with her family – it’s the juggle so many women have.”

