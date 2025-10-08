All the stars in the running to replace Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing as fans call for a ‘change’

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has fronted the show since the very first season back in 2004.

But 20 years later, it seems there is an appetite for a change. And, with the increased backlash reportedly “rattling” Tess, Strictly could be in for a huge switch-up.

Not only has Tess been hit by negativity, but there were also concerns over her co-host Claudia Winkleman walking away from the show. And there are already a bunch of names who could take her place.

Is Tess Daly leaving Strictly?

Right now, there has been no official confirmation on a Strictly Come Dancing exit for Tess Daly. But this year, Tess has faced some cruel trolling from the very start of the show.

A few days ago it was reported that she “has seen the comments” and has actually been “more affected” than usual.

The source claimed that the Strictly Come Dancing host had “confided in her friends” that the negativity is “wearing her down”.

Because of this, some people have thought Tess could be stepping down from the show after 21 years.

She would be hugely missed, but according to exclusive odds from SportsCasting.com there are already numerous stars in the running to take her place.

They have it at a 6/4 chance of Tess leaving the dancing competition this year.

Spokesperson Shane Orton told ED!: “There has been growing criticism from fans online, with some saying it’s time for a change after two decades of Tess fronting the show.”

Could Roman Kemp be the new Strictly Come Dancing host?

And if she was to step down, there are already a number of names that could step up as the new Strictly Come Dancing host.

The current favourite to be the host of the show is TV and radio star Roman Kemp, who sits at a 3/1 likelihood.

Roman hosted Capital Breakfast for years, before stepping away to focus on more TV work. And while the star is no stranger to our screens, it seems he could be the new face of Strictly.

It would sure be a huge change having a man front the show after so many years!

But right behind him at 4/1 odds is former This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Vicky Pattison to stay on the show as host after competing this year?

Vicky Pattison sits at 8/1 odds of taking over as the Strictly Come Dancing host – despite being on the show this year competing.

Shane explained: “Vicky Pattison, who is competing in this year’s series and already proving popular, is in the running. And she could be a left-field choice as a fellow Geordie.”

Vicky is proving to be a fan-favourite behind-the-scenes and on the dance-floor. So, if she were to take over the hosting job, fans would probably be excited to have more of her.

Other stars in the running include: Love Island host Maya Jama (9/1), Emma Willis (10/1) and even Maura Higgins (10/1).

Further down the line we have AJ Odudu (12/1), Masked Singer host Joel Dommett (16/1) and Stacey Dooley (16/1).

Then at the end, the stars include Alison Hammond (20/1), Josie Gibson (20/1). It also includes Dermot O’Leary (20/1) and even Tess’ own husband, Vernon Kay (25/1).

