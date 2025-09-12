All the stars in the running who could replace Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing

Over the last week there have been some reports suggesting Claudia Winkleman is getting ready to step down from her role on Strictly Come Dancing.

Claudia has been a staple on the show for many years, as she fronts the dance competition alongside Tess Daly. But with sources saying she’s got a lot on and is feeling the pressure, we may lose her from our screens.

But if she were to go, who would be the TV presenter stepping into her shoes? Well, according to new odds from Sportcasting.com, there are some huge names in the running.

Claudia has been hosting the show with Tess Daly (Image: BBC)

Is Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Earlier this week, Closer Magazine reported that Strictly bosses have been fearful that Claudia may leave.

The sources said the reasons are because of her heavy workload following the success of The Traitors. And also because Strictly is getting less “big-name celebrities”.

Despite the concerns, Claudia has reportedly signed a two-year contract to stay. But what happens after that is unknown.

But lets have a look at who may take her place.

Could Holly be the new face of Strictly? (Credit: ITV)

Could this be Holly Willoughby’s next gig?

Sportscasting.com have ITV star Holly Willoughby as the most likely presenter to step in for Claudia.

Holly’s currently sitting at a 2/1 chance. She’s no stranger to presenting gigs as she fronted This Morning for 14 years before her shock exit.

It also wouldn’t be the first talent show she has hosted, as she was the face of Dancing On Ice until its axe last year.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Sportscasting said: “Claudia has been a big part of Strictly for a long time. If she does decide to go, it will be the end of an era for sure.

“But there are plenty of great presenters who could bring something fresh. Holly Willoughby topping the odds makes sense. She’s got the experience and the right kind of energy to fit right in.”

Stacey is also in the running (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who else is in the running?

While Holly may be most likely, she isn’t the only huge name in the running.

Right behind her, Alex Scott is second (5/1) most likely to replace Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing.

Then we have Stacey Solomon (8/1). Stacey has been doing quite a lot more presenting gigs recently, and with her Stacey & Joe show on BBC, perhaps the channel could be wanting to use more of her.

The others in the line-up include: Vick Hope (10/1), AJ Odudu (12/1), Emma Willis (12/1).

Further down the line we have Zoe Ball (14/1), Maya Jama (16/1) and even Alison Hammond (20/1).

And right at the very end we have This Morning presenters Josie Gibson (20/1) and Rylan Clark (25/1).

