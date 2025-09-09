It appears there are quite a few fears that Claudia Winkleman will “walk” from her role on Strictly Come Dancing as she becomes “stretched” with new opportunities.

Strictly has been hit by scandal after scandal, and this year is no different. But it seems things may be getting too much for the show’s host Claudia Winkleman. She has co-hosted the show since 2014 alongside Tess Daly and it’s clear she is a hit with the public.

But in recent times, Claudia has been bagging big jobs, for example The Traitors, so bosses have reportedly been left fearing that Strictly will lose her.

Claudia’s Strictly future is in question (Credit: YouTube)

Claudia Winkleman Strictly future in doubt

According to Closer Magazine, Strictly bosses have been left anxious by the “lack of big-name celebrities” this year. And believe the season may not actually get the ratings they want. So, they have been “leaning on Claudia” to promote the show.

The source said that while she is “the face the public trusts”, she is “under enormous pressure” which has led to fears she will “quit the show”.

They said: “Claudia adores Strictly. But its a huge commitment on top of everything else she’s doing. There are days she feels completely stretched and wonders if something has to give. That’s why the idea of stepping back has crossed her mind.”

According to the source, Claudia “knows” the BBC are “banking” on her and Tess to keep their audience “hooked” this year amidst the scandals.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again host the show. (Image: BBC)

Is Claudia leaving Strictly?

Claudia Winkleman has reportedly signed a two-year contract to stay at Strictly. So despite the fears, she is locked in for at least this year and next.

But it seems she’s so inundated with job offers, she has actually said she isn’t doing anything else other than her big commitments.

The source continued: “Claudia is constantly trying to juggle. She knows how much Strictly means to viewers. But she’s human and the strain shows sometimes.

“She’s signed on for two more years. But beyond that, who knows? The BBC can’t take her for granted. She is the golden girl but she’s only got so much left to give.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Claudia’s reps for comment.

