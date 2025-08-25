BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has recently been rocked by controversy after controversy.

There have been ‘fix’ allegations and backlash over Thomas Skinner’s involvement in the latest series.

But the most disturbing news related to the BBC show is the arrest of an unnamed Strictly star, who police revealed was arrested on suspicion of rape.

What happened?

On August 22, news broke that a male Strictly star, who hasn’t been named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of rape. As well as this, the man is being investigated for “non-consensual intimate image abuse” and drug offences.

The alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers. And the BBC has confirmed that there is an “ongoing police investigation”.

Echoing this, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, August 22, officers arrested a man on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

“This is a joint investigation. And while the investigation is in its early stages, we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us. The arrest follows a third party ­allegation of sexual and drug-related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

What does this mean for the future of BBC dance show Strictly?

Due to the severity of these crimes, the future of Strictly has been called into doubt.

However, a BBC insider has told the Mirror that there’s nothing to suggest that this arrest has anything to do with the upcoming series, which is due to begin on September 20.

“We think the new series will continue as normal,” the insider added.

A BBC spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

Strictly’s controversies

This arrest follows an inquiry by the BBC about reports of drug abuse on the show.

It also comes after a rocky year for the much-loved competition show.

One of its stars from last year, opera singer Wynne Evans, was booted off the tour after allegedly making inappropriate remarks.

Also last year, professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was sacked from the show after allegations of bullying and aggression from 2023 partner Amanda Abbington.

Following this, dancer Graziano Di Prima was also removed from the show after partner Zara McDermott made similar allegations.

