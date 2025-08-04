Reports of a Strictly Come Dancing drugs scandal – concerning alleged cocaine use – generated headlines over the weekend. But what are the claims that have been made?

The Sun reported on Saturday (August 2) that the BBC has launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two Strictly Come Dancing stars. The BBC said it had “clear protocols and policies in place” for dealing with any serious complaints raised.

Strictly Come Dancing cocaine claims

According to The Sun, the claims of drug use were made in a legal submission to the BBC in March by law firm Russells on behalf of Wynne Evans, a 2024 contestant. Additionally, it was claimed that others have also reported to allegations of drug taking on Strictly to the BBC.

Included among the claims is the allegation one of the programme’s stars said to a celebrity about someone else on show: “Have you seen their pupils? They’re off their face.”

A celebrity is also said to have revealed it was “well known on the show that two stars took cocaine. It was talked about widely among the cast.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified source is said to have told the news outlet: “These claims are extremely serious and should be taken as such. The idea of the show’s stars discussing drug-taking is deeply disturbing.”

Stars set for rehab?

It was subsequently reported on Sunday (August 3) evening that two stars could be offered the chance to attend rehab.

Furthermore, TV execs are said to be considering adding random drugs tests on next year’s Strictly tour amid claims “after-parties are known for wild scenes”.

A unnamed insider reportedly said: “The BBC is taking the allegations really seriously. Bosses are aware of the two stars in question and have a duty of care to make sure they’re okay. As per BBC policy, the option of specialised professional support is on the table and will be offered.”

The Sun also noted drug testing is unlikely to happen for the main TV show. But the live tour could include testing. “The BBC needs to be sure nothing illegal is going on. It all depends on what the investigation finds,” a source alleged.

The BBC told ED!: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

James Jordan has reacted to the allegations about cocaine use (Credit: YouTube)

‘Not to be sniffed at’

Meanwhile, former Strictly pro James Jordan joked about the allegations on social media on Sunday morning.

He posted on X: “Just heard Strictly are considering adding line dancing into the show this year. That’s definitely an idea not to be sniffed at.”

“Lol – although should not really be joking about illegal drugs,” another social media user responded to him.

How X users have reacted to Strictly cocaine allegations

Despite news of the Strictly cocaine probe only being confirmed over the weekend, detractors of the BBC seized on the opportunity to call for the series to be halted.

One social media user on X decided immediately: “Time to give it a break. @bbcstrictly.”

Someone else claimed: “Any other show would be cancelled.”

“You can’t help but think what the hell is our license fee paying for,” a third commenter seethed.

