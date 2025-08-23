Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner has waded into the row over households putting up St George’s flags.

Thomas, who sparked backlash when he signed up for the BBC One dance show, has now been warned to be “careful” amid fears the BBC won’t like him airing his political views.

Thomas Skinner’s Strictly signing was originally met with backlash (Credit: BBC)

Why are households flying the England flag?

While some of those responsible for putting up the flags have revealed they’re motivated by pride and patriotism, others have said it feels provocative at a time when tensions are running high across England over immigration.

The issue has caused a headache for councils, with some authorities changing their stances over whether flags should be removed from street furniture or not.

At least one police force has launched an investigation into criminal damage after St George’s crosses were painted on mini-roundabouts.

Now Thomas Skinner, who has met JD Vance and been open about his Trump-supporting views, has waded in.

He posted: “I am loving seeing all these beautiful flags. Well done everyone.” He ended the tweet with his trademark saying: “Bosh.”

I AM LOVING SEEING ALL THESE BEAUTIFUL FLAGS – WELL DONE EVERYONE. BOSH❤️ — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) August 22, 2025

Strictly star Thomas Skinner ‘not right wing’

After Skinner faced backlash over his Strictly signing, he was quick to reassure viewers that he isn’t right wing.

He previously told the Mail: “I’m not right wing. People are like sheep and just started saying it because I got invited to go to BBQ with JD Vance and I posted a picture with him. Who is gonna turn down an opportunity to meet the second most powerful man in the world?”

He then added: “Some people will hate you without ever really knowing you — and that’s okay. I wish them well. We’re all different, and not everyone will see life the same way. If their anger or bitterness has to go somewhere, I’d rather they throw it at me than ruin someone else’s day. I can take it.”

Fans react

Thomas’ followers were divided. A lot also liked seeing the flags raised up and down the country. Others, however, had a warning about his future on the BBC show…

“I’m sure putting up these flags will solve all the poverty and stuff around the country. No problem at all,” said one follower sarcastically.

Another added: “Flags won’t feed the poor. Neither will made up stories about ‘the good old days’.”

A third added: “Careful, the BBC won’t like this.” “Careful mate, you might be labelled far right,” another commented.

“Bosh off,” said another, turning Thomas’ catchphrase back on him.

Others had his back, though, with supportive comments flying in.

“I don’t understand why people are angry and upset at seeing OUR OWN country’s flag flying, high and proud. It actually baffles me. USA have theirs flying everywhere, so do other countries, be proud of where you come from ffs,” said one.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘complain to Ofcom’ after discovering Thomas Skinner’s criminal past

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.