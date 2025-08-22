Fresh Strictly Come Dancing ‘fix’ row as Lewis Cope’s previous dance training revealed

Strictly Come Dancing has sparked outrage before the series has even begun, as fans rage over a Lewis Cope‘s secret pro dancer past.

Emmerdale star Lewis was recently announced as a last-minute addition to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

However, it’s now been revealed that Lewis, 30, has been dancing since the age of 10 and even competed in the finals of Got To Dance on Sky One back in 2013.

As a result, he’s joint favourite to win. But he isn’t winning on social media, with ‘fix’ complaints pouring in…

Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope has faced backlash after it was revealed that he has danced professionally (Credit: ITV)

Strictly faces backlash over Lewis Cope

Appearing with hip hop group Ruff Diamond, the then-teenager wowed the judges on Got To Dance.

Judge Ashley Banjo praised their talent, saying: “You guys just absolutely smashed your own bar. You have to know that you are brilliant because you are up there with the best that has been on that stage.”

The group went on to represent the UK at the World Hip Hop Dance Championships, performed on Children in Need, and built a strong following before Lewis left in 2015 to pursue acting. However, Strictly is a Latin and ballroom show, and isn’t exactly known for its hip hop moves…

Still, the discovery has sparked outrage online, as Lewis is now joint favourite to win the competition with model Ellie Goldstein. Both stars are sitting at odds of 3/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Once again it’s all change in the Strictly betting, with Lewis Cope going straight in as joint favourite for this year’s Glitterball Trophy.”

Lewis was announced as Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn’s replacement (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Meanwhile, social media lit up with concerns about fairness. One user wrote under the BBC’s announcement, referring to Kelvin Fletcher, who replaced an injured Jamie Laing: “Last time there was a last-minute replacement, he won it!”

Another added: “Could happen again. Replacement is a pro dancer with pro training directly from Billy Elliot in the West End.”

A third pointed out: “So #Hodor’s replacement in #Strictly is a pro dancer who has been in #BillyElliot.”

“Well he’s been in Billy Elliot so already an advantage,” another fumed.

However, someone tried to defend Lewis by noting: “They don’t dance any ballroom in Billy Elliot.”

Lewis Cope joins Strictly 2025

Lewis is best known for playing Nicky Milligan in Emmerdale. He was previously nominated for Rising Star at the NTAs and has also appeared in Vera, Hetty Feather, and worked on an ad campaign with David Beckham.

His Strictly spot came after Kristian Nairn (aka Hodor from Game of Thrones) pulled out due to medical reasons.

In a statement, Kristian said, “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season. I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.”

Lewis revealed on The One Show that he found out about the show while walking down Oxford Street with a friend.

“I’m so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor,” he gushed. “I’ve always been a fan of the show and can’t wait to get started!”

However, his dance experience was brought up by The One Show host Clara Amfo. She said: “Now, you have done a little bit of dancing in your past. We’ve got a picture of you from a few years ago… here you are in Billy Elliot!”

A picture of the actor, who was aged 11 at the time, then appeared on screen.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

