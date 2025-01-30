Janette Manrara’s reaction to Welsh singer Wynne Evans‘ lurid joke on the Strictly tour has been ‘revealed’.

Wynne is said to be “surrounded” by his loved ones as he takes a break from the spotlight in the wake of the “inappropriate behaviour” scandal.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Janette Manrara has brushed off the comment, with a pal insisting Wynne’s Strictly pals “just want him to be okay”.

Janette Manrara has reportedly reacted to Wynne Evans’ comment (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara ‘reacts’ to Wynne’s threesome joke

Wynne found himself in hot water just days after the Strictly tour kicked off. The 53-year-old opera singer was caught on camera making a threesome joke targeted at Janette.

The incident took place during a press call for the Strictly tour earlier this month. He later apologised for his actions.

The singer has stayed away from the spotlight since the scandal surfaced, while his celebrity friends and family members are extending him support.

Wynne is believed to have returned home after exiting the tour.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Wynne is surrounded by people who are supporting him and the BBC has assigned him someone to talk to. He is incredibly apologetic and knows what he says was misjudged.”

Talking about the support he’s receiving from his co-stars, the source went on to claim: “Wynne’s Strictly co-stars have all rallied and are backing him all the way. They all love Wynne and have a lot of time for him.”

The unnamed source further claimed how Janette has reacted to the scandal. They claimed: “Janette has nothing but affection for Wynne. They just want him to be alright.”

ED! has contacted Janette’s reps for comment.

Wayne has returned home after leaving Strictly tour (Credit: BBC)

Wynne exits Strictly Live tour

In a statement issued Tuesday (January 28), Wynne confirmed that he was taking a break from his BBC radio show and Strictly Live tour.

He said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that l’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Meanwhile, the BBC said in a statement: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Katya Jones responded to Wynne Evans’ statement on Instagram (Credit: Katya Jones via Instagram)

Support for Wynne

Several celebrities have stood by Wynne while he’s taking time off.

Katya Jones shared Wynne’s statement and urged her followers: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.” Last year, Wynne was accused of making the Strictly star uncomfortable as his hands roamed about her waist during the show.

However, Katya brushed the rumours off as a “silly joke” between them and no action was taken against the complaints.

Wynne’s brother, Mark Llewellyn Evans, has also spoken out in support. He said: “As a brother, I want to express my unwavering support for him during this challenging time.”

“Wynne has a heart of gold and the courage of a lion, paired with a talent that outshines most. His charisma and humour have brought joy to countless people.”

