Britain’s Got Talent viewers have slammed the show after KSI’s brother pulled a prank on him in a fake audition.

The long-running ITV show returned for another lot of auditions on Saturday night (March 9) in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and guest judge KSI, were on hand to share their thoughts on the contestants.

However, when it was time for the creepy act The Tormentor to show off their talent, things took an unexpected turn.

The Tormentor got KSI up on stage (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent judge pranked by brother

On Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday (April 5) viewers were introduced to The Tormentor, a masked person dressed all in black.

Kicking off his act, The Tormentor recruited the help of KSI and called him up onto the stage. There, the figure teased KSI about his love life.

Knowing KSI’s biggest fear is bugs, The Tormentor brought over a box containing insects – causing the singer to beg him to stop.

The act then blindfolded KSI – before getting out a feather to show the audience. He then started tickling KSI who pleaded with him to stop

He teased the judge (Credit: ITV)

KSI shocked at brother’s audition

.Then, concluding his act The Tormentor had a big surprise to reveal to KSI. Taking off his mask, he revealed he was actually his brother Deji.

Shocked and fuming, KSI was speechless and joked that his brother needed to “get out” before he pressed the red buzzer on him.

How can KSI brother get air time over some actual talent?

However, Britain’s Got Talent viewers were not impressed with the fake audition, with one person slamming it as a “waste of time”.

Fans were not impressed at the prank (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ‘pointless’ and ‘unfair’ audition

“How was KSI’s brother talent? More like bullying. Not pleasant to watch,” fumed one person on X.

Another then added: “What a waste of time! This has been the worst episode of Britain’s Got Talent I’ve ever watched.”

A third chimed in: “Pointless”

Someone else said: “How can KSI brother get air time over some actual talent? Not very fair.”

A fifth then wrote: “So a 10-minute vanity piece for KSI and his brother……….”

That was great seeing the bros together

Other fans loved the fake audition though, with one person writing: “That was hilarious & brilliant. @Deji on @BGT you love to see it. Sorry JJ @KSI. That was great seeing the bros together.”

A second penned: “Was bored of #BGT till @KSI brother came on, was so funny.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 12) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

