Britain’s Got Talent 2025 viewers livid as jaw-dropping act misses out on golden buzzer: ‘It was actually really different’

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 viewers were not happy after an ‘original’ act missed out on getting a golden buzzer.

The long-running ITV show returned for another lot of auditions on Saturday night (March 9) in a bid to find the UK’s next big star.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and guest judge KSI, were on hand to share their thoughts on the contestants.

However, it was the dance troupe Idolls that got plenty of people talking online…

The dance group left the judges and viewers stunned (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 dance group leaves viewers gobsmacked

On Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday (April 5) viewers were introduced to the dance group Idolls.

The gang, all dressed in matching outfits, put on a spooky routine as they moved around skittishly around the BGT stage.

With a serious look on their face, the group left the judges open-mouthed.

“They are staring me out!” declared host Ant McPartlin on the side of the stage.

As the group carried on with their performance, and as the music intensified, Amanda said: “Oh my god, that is terrifying!”

Viewers felt they deserved the golden buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2025 fume act was ‘robbed’

Once the group was finished, the crowd and judges went wild – while sharing their shock.

Amazed by Idolls, all four judges decided to put them through.

However, fans at home were quick to complain that Idolls did something different on the show, and should have gotten a golden buzzer.

“They were robbed ngl,” said one person on X.

Another added: “Definitely should have got the golden buzzer!” As a third said: “Yeah it was pretty cool and actually really different.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer chimed in: “At last something different!”

BGT’s ‘disgusting’ sword-swallowing audition

It comes after an audition last weekend got plenty of viewers talking online – and not in a good way.

During Britain’s Got Talent, Bao Cuong from Vietnam took to the stage in Blackpool to show off his incredible talent.

The danger act kicked things off by unveiling a pair of enormous scissors. Much to the judges’ and the crowd’s horror, Bao then swallowed the scissors!

With the massive scissors down his throat, Bao then attached a microwave with a chain to them. He then lifted the microwave up using just the scissors lodged in his throat!

