Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Saturday, March 29) saw one audition get viewers talking online – and not in a good way.

Tonight’s show saw another sword-swallowing audition feature on the show, and it didn’t go down well with those watching at home.

Bao swallowed a big pair of scissors on the show (Credit: ITV)

Sword-swallowing audition on Britian’s Got Talent tonight

During tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent, Bao Cuong from Vietnam took to the stage in Blackpool to show off his incredible talent.

The danger act kicked things off by unveiling a pair of enormous scissors.

Much to the judges’ and the crowd’s horror, Bao then swallowed the scissors!

With the massive scissors down his throat, Bao then attached a microwave with a chain to them.

He then lifted the microwave up using just the scissors lodged in his throat!

Viewers were warned not to try this at home (Credit: ITV)

Judges cover their eyes during danger act

Bao’s audition didn’t end there.

After taking the scissors out, he then swallowed a sword with a lit torch on top.

He then bent over and blew flames out of the torch, all whilst holding the sword in his throat.

The judges faces were a picture, with Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell hardly able to watch!

“It was fantastically disgusting,” Simon said.

“You are amazing, this is one of my favourite auditions of the day,” he then added.

Bao was then sent through to the next round – so expect to see more dangerous acts from him later in the series.

Same, Amanda! (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume at ‘disgusting’ act on Britain’s Got Talent tonight

However, fans weren’t as impressed, with many left disgusted by Bao’s audition.

“Nah, this is not entertaining. Just buzz him off already,” one fan fumed.

“Again another act that my children are scared to watch. Great family viewing,” another said.

“This act is actually making me want to retch,” a third then tweeted. “I HATE this stuff,” another wrote.

“Sorry, but this is disgusting to watch!” a fifth complained.

However, some viewers enjoyed Bao’s audition!

“Uncommon Opinion but I [bleeping] LOVE sword swallowing/danger acts this is by far the best sword-swallowing act I’ve ever seen,” a fan tweeted.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 5) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

