Auzy Blood and Simon Cowell open mouthed on BGT tonight
TV

BGT tonight: Show’s most ‘terrifying’ and ‘twisted’ audition in ‘bloody’ snaps

Viewers were on the edge of their seats...

By Emily Towers

On BGT tonight, sporting face-paint and a cunning smile, performer Auzy Blood left the judges screaming and squirming as he put on a show that viewers were urged to “not try at home”.

The act was so stomach-churning, Amanda Holden couldn’t help exclaim: “I can’t believe he’s done that.”

Even the typically cool and collected Simon Cowell was left shaken as he was roped into Auzy’s terrifying antics.

Keep scrolling for some eye-popping shots of the show…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@auzzyblood)

BGT tonight: Auzy Blood puts on ‘terrifying’ show

Sword swallower and three times Guinness world record holder Auzy Blood starred on the show tonight. The star put on a twisted performance where he could be seen pushing metal rods down his throat.

The performer, who describes himself online as a walking freak show, made Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli cower in their seats.

They even turned away from the stage as his harrowing moves ramped up…

At one point, he even hung from the ceiling by a metal spike hooked into his nostril!

In case you missed it, here are some of our favourite snaps from the show. But here is a little warning…they are nightmare fuel!

Auzy Blood’s horrifying performance in photos from BGT tonight

Auzy kicked off his act by swirling a long metal spring through his nose and mouth.

The judges couldn’t believe there eyes, with Alesha, Bruno and Amanda even covering their faces. Although typically calm and reserved during acts, Simon could be seen grimacing and squirming as Auzy’s gruesome antics progressed.

During one baffling move, Auzy pushed a long tube through his nose. He then placed one end of the tube in a jar of wine and passed the other end to Simon to drink through…which he did!

BGT performer Auzy Blood
BGT warned viewers not to try the act at home (Credit: ITV)
Simon Cowell screaming
Simon Cowell was stunned (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood with a metal rod through his nose and mouth on BGT
The star had the judges squirming (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood pouring a bottle of wine
The act only got weirder…(Credit: ITV)
Simon Cowell drinking through a tube from Auzy Blood's nose
Simon was even roped into the act (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood with tube through his nose on BGT
Auzy made Simon drink through a tube that went through his nose…yuck! (Credit: ITV)
Simon Cowell pulling a sickened face
Simon looked like he was going to be sick (Credit: ITV)
Bruno Tonioli hiding his face
Bruno couldn’t watch (Credit: ITV)
Amanda Holden with shocked expression on BGT
Amanda was terrified (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood hanging from the ceiling on BGT
Auzy Blood hooked a rod through his nose and hung from a rope above the stage (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood hanging from the ceiling on BGT with legs wide
The performer had viewers on the edges of their seats (Credit: ITV)
Auzy Blood on BGT
Auzy gave a haunting smile as he was put through to the next stage (Credit: ITV)

Auzy Blood makes it through to next stage

At one point, a shaken Declan Donnelly even complained “I don’t like it,” as Auzy could be seen dangling from the ceiling by his nose. Ouch!

Despite his strange moves, Auzy appeared to win over the judges. Ultimately, he won three votes from Simon, Amanda and Bruno.

Because of this, he was put through to the next stage!

Although, Alesha jokingly pointed out that due to the painful nature of his act, that may not be a good thing! So, do you think Auzy should have been put through?

Read more: BGT viewers slam show as ‘handpicked’ act gets golden buzzer

YouTube video player

So, what do you think? Did you watch BGT tonight? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Emily Towers
TV & Showbiz Writer
Emily loves to write about the latest trending news, whether it’s reality TV chaos or Royal drama. She also has a passion for translating editorial content into share-worthy social media posts after spending two years as a social media manager and marketing executive.

Related Topics

BGT Britain's Got Talent Entertainment