On BGT tonight, sporting face-paint and a cunning smile, performer Auzy Blood left the judges screaming and squirming as he put on a show that viewers were urged to “not try at home”.

The act was so stomach-churning, Amanda Holden couldn’t help exclaim: “I can’t believe he’s done that.”

Even the typically cool and collected Simon Cowell was left shaken as he was roped into Auzy’s terrifying antics.

Keep scrolling for some eye-popping shots of the show…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@auzzyblood)

BGT tonight: Auzy Blood puts on ‘terrifying’ show

Sword swallower and three times Guinness world record holder Auzy Blood starred on the show tonight. The star put on a twisted performance where he could be seen pushing metal rods down his throat.

The performer, who describes himself online as a walking freak show, made Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli cower in their seats.

They even turned away from the stage as his harrowing moves ramped up…

At one point, he even hung from the ceiling by a metal spike hooked into his nostril!

In case you missed it, here are some of our favourite snaps from the show. But here is a little warning…they are nightmare fuel!

Auzy Blood’s horrifying performance in photos from BGT tonight

Auzy kicked off his act by swirling a long metal spring through his nose and mouth.

The judges couldn’t believe there eyes, with Alesha, Bruno and Amanda even covering their faces. Although typically calm and reserved during acts, Simon could be seen grimacing and squirming as Auzy’s gruesome antics progressed.

What did we just watch? Rewatch Auzzy Blood’s utterly terrifying audition here… if you dare! https://t.co/E1eBNmtdI7 Do NOT try this at home.#BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/914bmfSO9x — BGT (@BGT) February 22, 2025

During one baffling move, Auzy pushed a long tube through his nose. He then placed one end of the tube in a jar of wine and passed the other end to Simon to drink through…which he did!

BGT warned viewers not to try the act at home (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell was stunned (Credit: ITV)

The star had the judges squirming (Credit: ITV)

The act only got weirder…(Credit: ITV)

Simon was even roped into the act (Credit: ITV)

Auzy made Simon drink through a tube that went through his nose…yuck! (Credit: ITV)

Simon looked like he was going to be sick (Credit: ITV)

Bruno couldn’t watch (Credit: ITV)

Amanda was terrified (Credit: ITV)

Auzy Blood hooked a rod through his nose and hung from a rope above the stage (Credit: ITV)

The performer had viewers on the edges of their seats (Credit: ITV)

Auzy gave a haunting smile as he was put through to the next stage (Credit: ITV)

Auzy Blood makes it through to next stage

At one point, a shaken Declan Donnelly even complained “I don’t like it,” as Auzy could be seen dangling from the ceiling by his nose. Ouch!

Despite his strange moves, Auzy appeared to win over the judges. Ultimately, he won three votes from Simon, Amanda and Bruno.

Because of this, he was put through to the next stage!

Although, Alesha jokingly pointed out that due to the painful nature of his act, that may not be a good thing! So, do you think Auzy should have been put through?

Read more: BGT viewers slam show as ‘handpicked’ act gets golden buzzer

So, what do you think? Did you watch BGT tonight? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.