It is that time of the year again! BGT is back and the season of finding the best stars across the UK is upon us.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli have returned to our screens and ITV viewers have a lot to say

Especially as some are questioning the authenticity of the production…

Simon was very impressed by Scottish singer Vinnie (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers fume as Simon Cowell hits golden buzzer

During tonight’s episode, Bruno was replaced by Youtube sensation KSI whilst hosting auditions in Blackpool during the first half of the show.

It was here that the judges were met with Scotland native and former bingo caller Vinnie McKee who scored the first Golden Buzzer of the series.

The BGT hopeful put on a jaw-dropping show as he gave his own rendition of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.

Vinnie managed to blow the judges away with his voice, with Simon even admitting he was “speechless”. Evidently, the audience were just as impressed and began chanting for the judges to slam the golden buzzer.

BGT viewers claim golden buzzer singer is ‘handpicked’

However, those watching at home felt the judges were too eager and questioned whether Vinnie was planted by the show to be the first contestant to get the golden buzzer.

One eagle-eyed viewer even questioned why Vinnie was sporting a golden wrist band (although this theory was quickly debunked).

Vinnie received a golden buzzer and was showered with confetti (Credit: ITV)

This is what ITV fans were saying on social media…

One penned: “I miss it when the golden buzzer actually meant something and not just when the audience would beg for it. [Bleeps] me off so bad.”

“Bet he is one of the ‘handpicked’ acts this year brought in by talent agents,” fumed a second.

“I wish the crowd could [bleep] off and stop peer pressuring the judges to press a golden buzzer,” added another.

“He was great and talented, but I would prefer to see the golden buzzer used for unique acts! Hopefully no more singers will get the golden buzzer this series,” said another.

Another theorised that the golden buzzer press was staged as Vinnie was wearing a gold wristband. Though another fan of the show explained that all contestants wear them, but they are usually hidden.

“Golden Buzzer already,” questioned another with a shrugging emoji.

Some fans were impressed though. One gushed: “Amazing singer.”

Another praised: “Deserved it.”

“This guy really deserves that Golden Buzzer. He literally changed the genre of what a soul singer should be,” agreed a third.

Britain’s Got Talent star Vinnie wins over judges

Despite dividing opinions, Vinnie has starred on BGT not only to impress viewers. He is doing it to make his late brother, Frankie, proud.

Sadly, Vinnie lost his brother Frankie, 47, last year, who suddenly passed away from a suspected irregular heartbeat.

Following the tragedy, the bingo caller is said to be convinced that his brother is “watching over him” as he attempts to make his dreams come true.

Vinnie said of his loss and his impending BGT journey: “My brother was like a dad to me.

“He loved my singing and always encouraged it. It’s been a really difficult year for us all and when Britain’s Got Talent came around I thought ‘Oh my God’ everything seems to be looking up a bit.

“My brother is an inspiration.”

