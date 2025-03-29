Britain’s Got Talent fans were left stunned by an audition on tonight’s edition of the show (Saturday, March 29).

They weren’t the only ones blown away by the auditionee’s talent – with the judges massively impressed too.

Cornel wowed with his audition (Credit: ITV)

Disabled drummer’s incredible Britain’s Got Talent audition tonight

Tonight’s edition of Britain’s Got Talent saw the fifth round of auditions take place in Blackpool.

The show got off to an incredible start, with the Barjot Dunkers showing off their basketball skills and athleticism by dunking basket after basket in increasingly impressive ways.

However, it was Cornel’s audition that got the viewers talking.

Cornel was disabled and born without arms – making his drum playing that much more incredible!

Amanda and the judges were blown away (Credit: ITV)

Judges stunned

Cornel was able to drum by strapping one of the drums to his arm and holding the other in the crook of his elbow.

Taking to the stage, Cornel drummed along to Robbie William’s Let Me Entertain You and Earth, Wind and Fire’s September.

It’s safe to say the crowd went wild, with many jumping to their feet to applaud Cornel before his audition had even finished!

“That was brilliant!” Amanda Holden gushed.

Simon Cowell then went on to say how “blown away” he was by Cornel’s audition.

“First class performance,” Bruno Tonioli added.

The judges then sent him through to the next round with four yeses!

‘Now that’s talent!’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘blown away’ by Cornel’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent tonight

Viewers were equally as impressed by Cornel’s audition.

“Playing the drums with no arms, very impressive…,” one fan tweeted.

“Always good to see people with a disability overcome adversity like that. An incredible drummer,” another said.

“A prime example of anything is possible regardless of your disability. Playing the drums is difficult but with no hands is Mindblowing! Good for him what an audition,” a third then gushed.

“Now that’s talent, brilliant,” another said.

“OMG He’s playing the drums with no arms. That is INCREDIBLE!” a fifth then gushed.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday (April 5) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

