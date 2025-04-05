Dancing On Ice axe a ‘professional hiccup’ for Stephen Mulhern but family tragedy puts it all ‘into perspective’

ITV’s decision to take Dancing On Ice off air permanently came as a blow for cast, crew, hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern and its millions of fans.

Since the news broke, Holly Willoughby has been tipped for her own TV chat show.

But what of its impact on Stephen Mulhern? And how will he be feeling following the axe of the show, after only two series at the helm?

ED! asked PR expert Fiona Harrold for her exclusive take on what’s next…

ITV axing Dancing On Ice ‘won’t affect’ Stephen Mulhern in the long run

Fiona points to Stephen Mulhern’s enduring success, 25-year career and overall likability as evidence that he’ll weather this particular storm.

He has “carved out a career in TV that has made him millions and made him the king of quiz shows,” she told us.

“The end of Dancing On Ice won’t affect his career as he has that Teflon coating, so this setback won’t stick to him. Stephen is well liked by the public and in his profession and that is crucial to having longevity in your career.”

Moreover, while losing his dad undoubtedly challenged him personally, it may have made it easier for Stephen to “put professional hiccups in perspective”.

He also had something of a health scare in December of last year.

However, Fiona doesn’t think “for a moment that Stephen is short of offers or is worrying about his next move. He has a good team around him, he’s a safe pair of hands for TV and he has the likeability factor.”

Could he diversify into other areas beyond TV presenting?

Fiona predicts that we will see Stephen Mulhern “diversifying into other areas” as he looks to the future and searches for fresh challenges.

It’s been a quarter of a century since he started performing as a Redcoat at Butlin’s. He’s been around the block, in other words.

He’s been a key member of the Catchphrase franchise since 2013 and has presented Deal or No Deal for the past two years, so he’s not exactly twiddling his thumbs, now that Dancing On Ice is out of the picture.

“I’m no astrologer,” Fiona concludes, “but Aries are known to love the limelight. Stephen won’t be disappearing from the stage or screen any time soon!”

