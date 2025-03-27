For the first time in 21 years, TV star Holly Willoughby has been left without a show to host on ITV. But what could be next for her? Bookies have exclusively told us their predictions!

Yesterday (March 26), news broke that Dancing On Ice, which Holly had co-hosted since its very series in 2006, had been axed and would not be returning for another series next year. She also hosts Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix, which isn’t yet confirmed for a second series.

Dancing On Ice has been axed following the 2025 series (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby to host her own TV show?

Throughout the years, Holly had fronted many other ITV shows, including This Morning, You Bet! and I’m A Celebrity. However, Dancing On Ice, as of this writing, is the final show she’s presented on the network.

As a result, bookies are betting on what Holly’s next career move will be.

Speaking on behalf of Poker Firma, Lee Astley exclusively tells ED! that Holly, 44, will host her “own TV chat show next”, with odds of 3/1.

He added: “She’s odds-on at 2/5 to present a second series of Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt, and 4/1 says she defects to the BBC to become a presenter on Strictly Come Dancing.

“She may look to step into radio presenting, it’s 9/1 she hosts her own show on the airwaves with complete retirement for broadcasting relatively unfancied at 16/1.”

Lee also noted there could be a possibility (12/1) that Holly might move overseas and take on a presenting job in the US.

Bookies predict Holly might host her own show next (Credit: Cover Images)

Dancing On Ice axe reaction

Following the announcement that Dancing On Ice had been axed, a mixed reaction was shared.

“No! Hope everyone involved stays safe and well. It’ll be back when it’s right,” one user wrote on X.

“Oh! After watching this year for the very first time,” another person shared.

“Good as it was absolute rubbish,” a third remarked.

“They will bring it back for 2027,” another person predicted.

“It’s for the best,” a fifth user expressed.

