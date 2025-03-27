Holly Willoughby has been left without a primetime ITV show to front for the first time in 21 years, after Dancing On Ice was sensationally axed last night (March 26).

The former This Morning presenter hasn’t yet broken her silence about the end of the show she’s fronted since it started in 2006. However, having left ITV daytime in 2023, the 44-year-old star doesn’t actually have an active role with the broadcaster.

Earlier this year it was also reported that she turned down the role on the next series of You Bet!, alongside Stephen Mulhern, on ITV. It’s also been reported that she’s eyeing the hosting role on the BBC’s reboot of Blind Date.

So what’s next for Holly? These experts have had their say…

Holly Willoughby is without a primetime ITV show for the first time in more than two decades (Credit: Splash News)

Holly Willoughby ‘at a crossroads’ after ITV axe

Joseph Hagan, celebrity publicist and owner of Streamline PR, exclusively told us he thinks Holly is at a “crossroads” in her career. However, rather than it being a “setback”, she should see it as a chance to “reinvent herself”.

He told us: “Holly Willoughby is at a crossroads, but this could be a chance to reinvent herself rather than a setback. While this is the first time in 21 years she hasn’t had a primetime ITV show, she has already been shifting her focus. Her move to Netflix suggests she’s looking beyond traditional TV, potentially exploring formats with more creative freedom.”

Joseph added: “Rather than worrying, she may see this as an opportunity to break out of the light entertainment mould and take on more substantial projects. A move into hard-hitting documentaries or high-profile reality formats wouldn’t be surprising, especially as streaming platforms look for established, trusted presenters.”

Star ‘happy’ to see the back of Dancing On Ice

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede, meanwhile, thinks Holly will be happy to move on from the show.

He told ED!: “Holly is in demand as a presenter and, with the success of Celebrity Bear Hunt, she has now reached an international audience. The live shows are demanding of time and energy. Holly will probably be happy to be able to move and do something different.”

Nick also reckons she’ll have no concerns about her future in the industry. “Her future is golden. I suspect she’ll be relieved that she can do something else. It’s been a brilliant run but with all jobs you want to diversify and do other things.

“I can see her doing a chat show as she is so personable and people love her. She isn’t to blame for the end of the show – the ratings and format are. This will only be a good thing for Holly,” he added.

The presenter won’t have any ‘worries’ about her future (Credit: Splash News)

‘Uncertainty’

Kelly Lundberg, personal brand strategist, told us it’s a “shame” Dancing On Ice has come to an end. But agrees that Holly needn’t be worried about her future.

“It’s always a shame when any big project comes to an end. And that brings with it its own doubts about what the future holds. However, Holly has built a solid career, and a hugely loyal public following, so I don’t feel she needs to be worried about her future.

“While there might be uncertainty in the short term, as we’ve already seen, Holly is someone who thrives on new opportunities. It could be a pivotal moment to recalibrate and focus on new projects that align with her personal brand values. Let’s not forget, Holly has many irons in the fire, with various business and ambassador roles, as well as presenting, so she doesn’t have all her eggs in one basket.”

Kelly added: “Holly is no stranger to reinvention, and she’s certainly not afraid to step outside of her comfort zone. She’s purposely built her personal brand on relatability, warmth and adaptability. So when things change, and one door closes, it’s guaranteed that another door will open.

“There’s no doubt Holly is already exploring avenues – perhaps new shows or TV opportunities – that allow her to expand and evolve her career in a way that’s authentic to her.

“Holly is perceived as the ultimate girl next door. The night-out-loving, laugh-a-minute, floral-dress-wearing TV host that we have all come to love.

“But a move into something more hard-hitting may well be welcomed by her audience. Diversifying into more serious shows or topics would be a great way of showing her depth and versatility. And I’m sure she’d excel.”

Holly will take the opportunity to ‘move on’ from ITV (Credit: Splash News)

‘Moving on from ITV’

Fiona Harrold, PR and branding expert also thinks Holly won’t be “short of offers” as she moves on from ITV.

“Holly has found a new global audience with Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt. She is clearly moving on from ITV to bigger opportunities. She had made the decision to move her career up to a whole new level.

“And she will be not short of offers, especially as her husband Dan Baldwin is also hugely successful in the business.”

