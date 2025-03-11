Holly Willoughby’s days at ITV could be over, according to a new report.

The TV star – who quit This Morning back in 2023 – could be set to make the switch to the BBC. Rumours are she could be set to host the reboot of an iconic TV show.

Holly Willoughby to quit ITV to host Blind Date reboot?

According to reports, Holly is set to be the new host of the Blind Date reboot.

Blind Date originally ran for 18 years between 1985 and 2003, with Cilla Black as host.

The show was briefly revived between 2017 and 2019, with Paul O’Grady at the helm.

However, it’s reportedly set to be rebooted yet again, this time by the BBC. And Holly has been tipped to be the new face of it.

“There might not sound like obvious parallels between Holly and Cilla, but they’re both two of the biggest stars of modern telly. It’s not pure coincidence either that when ITV decided to reboot Surprise, Surprise — another show made famous by Cilla — it was girl-next-door Holly they turned to,” a source told The Sun.

“So the prospect of her fronting a reboot of Blind Date is a very real one, and a pairing that many viewers could see as a natural fit,” they then added.

Holly Willoughby to leave ITV?

The source continued, saying: “Emulating Cilla isn’t just about taking on her shows, it’s as much about carving out a niche as a solo presenter with serious clout in the world of telly. But together with her husband Dan, they form the ultimate power couple in TV. She has the public appeal that gets viewers tuning in, while he has a track record of making hugely successful TV shows.”

The source then went on to explain that following Holly’s This Morning exit, the only shows she’s done for ITV are Dancing On Ice and You Bet!.

There is speculation over the future of Dancing On Ice at the moment, with the ice skating competition reportedly set to be axed following poor ratings.

It was also announced recently that Holly has quit You Bet! after hosting alongside Stephen Mulhern. It’s been reported that the star can’t do a second season of You Bet! as it clashes with another project of hers. This is rumoured to be the second season of the Netflix show, Bear Hunt.

The BBC, ITV, and Holly’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED.

Holly ‘quits’ Dancing On Ice

If Dancing On Ice is saved from the axe, it’s been reported that Holly won’t be returning with it.

“Holly has been thinking about her future. Considering the success she’s having with Bear Hunt and the response to her new boot collection, as well as her general new style and attitude, Holly feels like she’s finally shed that girl-next-door image and she wants to capitalise on that,” an insider told Heat World.

“She loves Dancing On Ice and it’s been a joy to work with Stephen again. But it’s not hitting the heights it used to. And it’s quite a commitment to work every Sunday for over three months,” they then continued.

“Holly has enjoyed having more freedom and feels she will have even more if she quits Dancing On Ice. It would be a very hard and emotional decision to walk away, but she’s not scared of anything – she just wants to do what’s best for her.”

