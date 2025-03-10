Holly Willoughby ‘quits’ successful ITV gig ahead of second season after ‘impressing Netflix’

Holly Willoughby has reportedly ‘quit’ an ITV gameshow ahead of its next season after she ‘impressed’ huge streaming platform.

For more than a decade Holly has hosted ITV shows, reportedly becoming the highest profile for a female presenter. But in recent years she took a step back, leaving This Morning following a terrifying stalking ordeal.

However, she slowly made her comeback, hosting Dancing On Ice and the game show You Bet! with Stephen Mulhern. But it now seems she’s stepping down from that too.

Holly Willoughby quits ITV show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby ‘quits’ ITV show

The Daily Mail revealed that while ITV wanted Holly to be their Saturday night star, she actually refused, turning down a huge deal for the next season of You Bet!

According to The Mail, ITV explained she is “busy with other commitments” which meant she was no longer able to host any of the show again.

Last year Holly hosted a two-part special alongside Stephen. And it was initially believed until now that both presenters would return.

While it remains unknown what exactly her other work commitment is, Holly has found herself facing global fame after the successful Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix.

The Mail explained that bosses at the streaming service are “very keen” to work with her again on more worldwide shows.

The source said: “You Bet was so popular with the viewers when it came back for two shows that ITV bosses decided to give it a full run.

“Holly and Stephen are a great double act and they were both brilliant. So they were asked back. But Holly politely declined. She has other commitments and couldn’t make it work.”

They continued by admitting she is “in demand” now that she has “more options”. It comes as she was also rumoured to be quitting Dancing On Ice

It’s believed that Stephen will still host the show, but it is unknown who will be beside him.

An ITV Spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Holly couldn’t commit to the dates to host the new series of You Bet!, but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series.”

Dancing On Ice has faced reports of axing (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice to end?

It comes as the Dancing on Ice final aired last night (March 9), which left viewers divided. And with rumours that it will end soon, Holly may have even more spare time.

However at the moment this is just speculation. An ITV spokesperson told EntertainmentDaily! that no decision has been made on the show’s future.

They said: “The Dancing on Ice team has been fully concentrating on the much anticipated series finale last night. And therefore no decision has been made.”

And with fans worrying that Torvill and Dean were hanging their skates up for good, ITV clarified what their final skate really meant.

The spokesperson continued: “They confirmed that their skating performance on the finale of Dancing On Ice last night was their last televised performance skating on ice. Not that they were retiring.”

Read more: Dancing on Ice viewers gush over Holly Willoughby’s ‘best dress yet’ for final of ITV show

What do you think of Holly Willoughby’s decision to leave the ITV gameshow? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!