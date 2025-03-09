Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby got plenty of people talking as she wowed in a jaw-dropping gown for the final.

The ITV show wrapped up its 17th series on Sunday (March 9) and aired an epic finale – fronted by Holly and Stephen Mulhern.

The remaining contestants, Anton Ferdinand, Sam Aston, and Michaela Strachan battled it out to become the champ.

However, it’s fair to say Holly got plenty of people’s attention at home who were left distracted by what she was wearing.

Holly and Stephen were back to host (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby wows on Dancing on Ice

For the Dancing on Ice final on Sunday (March 9), Holly pulled out all of the stops, wearing a gorgeous bedazzled silver gown.

The strapless frock was adorned with sparkles and she wore her blonde locks in bouncy curls.

Stephen meanwhile, looked dapper in a blue velvet suit, grey shirt and blue bow tie.

The pair looked incredible (Credit: ITV)

Fans left swooning over Holly Willoughby’s look

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Holly’s look – which she shared her on her Instagram.

Rushing to the comments section, one person wrote: “Wow stunning dress Holly.”

Someone else then gushed: “Has to be the best dress yet! Gorgeous.”

A third also wrote: “Beautiful Holly. Gorgeous dress for the final. Can’t believe it’s the last one. Enjoy and good luck to everyone.”

The pair recently spoke about the show’s future (Credit: ITV)

Torvill & Dean on Dancing on Ice future

The Dancing on Ice final comes amid reports that the show will be axed by ITV. It’s claimed this is down to a significant drop in viewing figures this year.

Last week, judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were asked about its future during their GMB appearance.

Susanna Reid asked: “So what’s happening with Dancing On Ice? Because without you performing, that’s a big backbone of Dancing On Ice, isn’t it?”

What did they say?

Chris responded with an answer that appears to throw the future of the show into doubt, responding what’ll happen “if” it continues.

He said: “If Dancing On Ice continues, we’ll just come back as judges, but really, it is time for us. It’s 50 years of skating together and it takes its toll on the body.”

He added: “You have to be very disciplined every day, looking after yourself nutrition-wise and health-wise, I guess we’re ready for a bit of a break.”

