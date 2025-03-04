Christopher Dean addresses future of Dancing On Ice following ‘axe’ claims: ‘It is time for us’

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are set to take a final spin on the ice this weekend before hanging up their skates.

However, on GMB today, as rumours swirl that the ITV skating show is set to be “axed, the pair were also forced to address its future…

Jayne and Christopher will perform on Dancing On Ice one last time (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill’s ‘final performance’

Viewers will get to watch Jayne and Chris’ “final performance” during the 2025 finale of Dancing On Ice on Sunday (March 9).

The stars have decided to step back from their skating careers after dancing together for half a century.

Chris and Jayne shared that their final performance will be shown during Sunday’s Dancing On Ice. The duo will continue to do shows together on their upcoming tour. Their last-ever performance is scheduled for July 12.

Jayne said: “The final on Sunday will be our last performance on Dancing On Ice. Then we go on tour and they will be our last performances. We end in Nottingham on July 12.”

Future of Dancing on Ice ‘uncertain’ amid falling viewing figures (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean admits future of Dancing On Ice uncertain

With the final episode of Dancing On Ice approaching, reports have suggested the show will be axed by ITV. It’s claimed this is down to a significant drop in viewing figures this year.

Really, it is time for us.

And, with the show in the news, the judges were asked about its future during their GMB appearance.

Susanna Reid asked: “So what’s happening with Dancing On Ice? Because without you performing, that’s a big backbone of Dancing On Ice, isn’t it?”

Chris responded with an answer that appears to throw the future of the show into doubt, responding what’ll happen “if” it continues.

He said: “If Dancing On Ice continues, we’ll just come back as judges, but really, it is time for us. It’s 50 years of skating together and it takes its toll on the body.”

He added: “You have to be very disciplined every day, looking after yourself nutrition-wise and health-wise, I guess we’re ready for a bit of a break.”

However, a spokesperson for ITV said the fate of the show hasn’t been sealed yet. They said: “The Dancing on Ice team is fully concentrating on the much-anticipated series finale this coming Sunday. Therefore no decision has been made.”

Read more: Dancing on Ice 2025 viewers rage as Dan Edgar is eliminated before final

So do you want another season of Dancing on Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.