Dancing on Ice 2025 viewers left fuming as Dan Edgar is eliminated before final: ‘Definitely wrong decision tonight!’

Dancing on Ice 2025 star Dan Edgar has become the latest celeb to get eliminated from the competition.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (March 2) for its semi-final – co-hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Last week, saw Mollie Pearce get the boot from the show.

And for another star on Sunday (March 2), their time in the competition was over.

Four became three during the final (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 airs shock elimination

Dancing on Ice was back for another episode on Sunday (March 2).

Celebs Dan Edgar, Sam Aston, Michaela Strachan and Anton Ferdinand strapped on their skates to show off their skills on the ice.

And judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse were on hand to share their thoughts.

After all the performances were done, at the top of the leaderboard was Michaela Strachan. While at the bottom was TOWIE star Dan

And at the end of the episode, it was Dan and Anton who ended up in the dreaded dance-off.

Following their routines on the ice, the judges decided to save Anton, meaning Dan was heading home.

Dan was voted out (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2025 fans react to exit

Dancing on Ice fans were quick to react to their exit. On X, one person said: “Utter crap result. Was always gonna be that. Dan was much cleaner and smoother.”

Someone else declared: “Definitely wrong decision tonight!”

A third chimed in: “How on earth did they come to the conclusion that Anton was better than Dan?!?”

What did Dan say about their exit?

Meanwhile talking about his departure from the show, Dan told hosts Holly and Stephen: “I’ve had an amazing experience, I’m very grateful for it. I feel like we did our best tonight, so I can walk away with my head held high.”

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Dancing on Ice fans swoon as Holly Willoughby rocks strapless dress at semi-final

So what do you think of the result? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.