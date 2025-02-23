Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 23) saw the sixth celebrity leave the competition.

Now just four stars remain as the show hurtles into the semi-finals…

Mollie and Dan were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the remaining five stars seriously impress the judges thanks to their brilliant routines.

Mollie Pearce scored an impressive 35.0 for her routine to Mamma Mia, whilst Sam Aston picked up 37.0 for his performance to Oliver’s ‘I’d Do Anything’.

Michaela Strachan bagged 36.5 for her routine to Cabaret, and Dan Edgar racked up a score of 37.5 to Oklahoma.

Anton Ferdinand, who was last up, received an incredible score of 40 for his “magical” Les Mis-inspired performance! Full marks!

Mollie’s gone (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Mollie Pearce eliminated tonight

However, despite there being high scores all round, they weren’t enough to prevent Mollie and Dan from finding themselves in the dreaded skate-off.

After performing their routine once more, it was down to the judges to decide which celeb they wanted to save.

Unfortunately for Mollie, it was her time to leave the show.

After having her fate sealed, the former Traitors star tearfully explained that she was crying “happy tears”, and that being on the show had been the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

The star then went off on her lap of honour with pro skating partner Colin Grafton, as she narrowly missed out on a spot in the semi-finals.

Fans weren’t happy! (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gutted as Mollie is eliminated

Fans of the show were left gutted by the result tonight.

“So sad to see Mollie go she deserved better than what she got,” one fan tweeted.

“What the hell are these judges thinking? Mollie & Colin were robbed,” another said.

“Honestly justice for Mollie,” a third fumed.

“Mollie did not deserve to go home,” another wrote.

“We all know Mollie was miles better!” a fifth tweeted.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, March 2 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

